Bangkok Man, High on Drugs, Drove a Car onto Airport Runway Where a Plane Had Just Landed

Too much consumption of drugs can make a person do things that a sober person cannot even dream of. Like a Thai man who courageously drove his car on Bangkok airport’s runway under the influence of drugs on January 14, 2021. The incident occurred on Thursday at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport when a man drove his car onto the runway. However, the airport security quickly apprehended the defaulter, according to The Thaiger report.

A footage from the airport released by Thai Visa shows a car being escorted by airport security officials as an airplane passes by. The report further mentioned that the Airports of Thailand released a statement saying the man was “quickly” apprehended, preventing any disaster. Thai Visa reported that the security officials also found methamphetamine in the man’s vehicle. The man was arrested on charges of entering a restricted area of an airport, illegal possession of drugs, and driving under the influence of drugs after he was arrested by the police.

The video was also shared on Twitter by a user Khongsak that has garnered over 10,85,000 views. The video shows a car being led out of the airport by bike that is most likely led by airport security.

However, this is not the first time that a person has brought their car into the airport, breaking the laws and skipping security checks. In 2016, a drunk man in Russia sparked off a security scare after he rammed his car into the Kazan airport to “fight for love”. An AP report mentioned that the Kazan Airport administration reported an alcoholic man ramming through the terminal’s door and driving past the check-in desk and into a departure gate before it reached a railway terminal.

The man was apprehended by security forces and was identified as 40-year-old Ruslan Nurtdinov, who told a court hearing that he had planned his route carefully. He told the judge that he had to get on the platform since he was fighting for love. The report further mentioned that Nurtdinov planned to enter the railway station to meet his lady friend who was arriving at the platform, and this was his way to greet her. A quite aggressive way indeed!

After the recent incident that took place in Bangkok, the airport authorities are trying to figure out how the security breach happened to prevent any further incidents that may cause some serious accidents endangering lives of the passengers onboard.