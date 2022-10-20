Bangla Tigers Did South Africa's Temba Bavuma Dirty in This Post Featuring Shakib Al Hasan

Bangla Tigers, who represent Bangladesh Cricket in Abu Dhabi T10 League were slammed on Twitter over their post informing fans about the warm-up game between Bangladesh and South Africa on Wednesday. While the match was abandoned without a ball bowled, the social media post by the official Twitter account of Bangla Tigers began doing rounds online.

Why the outrage?

The graphic showed a towering figure of Shakib Al Hasan on one side and a miniature version of South African skipper Temba Bavuma on the other.

Cricket fans were up in arms as they believed that Bangla Tigers may have gone too far and been disrespectful toward their opponent.

Very very poor taste https://t.co/oLuTwDWbJK — Cheteshwar 🐐 Pujara (@absoluterippa) October 20, 2022

They are bantering our captain. 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 The disrespect 😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/aTblmX3kxy — simmi (@simmiareff) October 19, 2022

Below the Belt Post https://t.co/cDUNm4FRYo — Arslan Jutt (@ArslanJutt43) October 19, 2022

By the end of 2025, Bangladesh will have a rivalry with every team. 😭 https://t.co/Rl29zluIq8 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 19, 2022

We need to trash Bangladesh just for this. This is way too disrespectful. https://t.co/dO8rpSCZv9 — Melan Dravid (@DravidMelan) October 19, 2022

Some wondered if the Bangla Tigers’ “banter” was in response to a post made by South Africa’s social media team in the past.

All those who are insulting Bangladesh here are a bunch of hypocrites https://t.co/Sf0Y0NanX6 pic.twitter.com/0JNziu6DJ0 — N🇧🇩🇳🇦🇿🇼🇮🇪🇿🇦 (@N09434002) October 19, 2022

It’s worth noting that Bangla Tigers is not the same as Bangladesh Cricket. The latter had a conventional approach to post the schedule for their match.

Meanwhile, India are all set to kickstart another campaign on a world stage with high hopes and a bunch of talented individuals. This time the venue is Australia and the top prize is the T20 World Cup.

“If individuals can keep themselves calm and composed during the game we will get the results – that’s we are looking for. It has been a while since we won the World Cup,” said Rohit Sharma in a video posted on Bcci.tv.

“The motive and thought process is to win the World Cup but we know we need to do a lot of things right to get there. So one step at a time for us and focus on each team we are going to come against and not think about semis or finals,” he added.

