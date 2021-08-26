Bangla TV Show Trolled After Lead Plays Drums While Standing in Viral Video

Over the years, Indian audiences are pretty used to Indian TV serials defying all the laws of physics. Irrespective of the region the show is from, quite a number of them have shocked audiences due to the lack of logic. Recently, a scene from the Bengali serial ‘Jamuna Dhaki’ is at the centre of laughter and jokes.

In the scene, Jamuna, the protagonist, is seen playing the drums while standing. Not only is playing drums while standing extremely difficult but the music playing in the background sounded quite professional, something that a beginner would not be able to play.

Once the channel shared the scene as a promo, netizens flooded the comments with hilarious reactions. While some Facebook users trolled the makers of the show for lack of research, others just made fun of the hilarious scene.

This is, however, not the first time the show has come under the spotlight for its lack of logic. The show was also trolled earlier this year when one of its scenes showed the protagonist playing an electric guitar without moving fingers on the fret and with no cable from the guitar in sight.

Last year, a snippet from the show Krishnakoli, a romantic-drama series, had gone massively viral on social media due to an intense hospital scene where the doctors were doing everything they can to save a dying man.

“I cannot say anything about him. We are trying our level best," the doctor informed as he proceeded to use the defibrillator machine that sent an electric current through the chest of a patient to stop the trembling muscles of the heart, especially experienced during a cardiac arrest.

As heart-stopping as the scene was, the doctor used a piece of strange equipment that caught the fancy of the Internet. From the looks of it, the doctor used a bathroom scrubber brush to revive the dying man.

