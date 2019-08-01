The International Cricket Council (ICC) deleted a tweet wishing Andrew Hall on his 44th birthday after being reminded that they had mistaken the former South African pacer for his former teammate Charl Langeveldt.

“Happy birthday, Andrew Hall,” the ICC wrote, calling the former speedster one of South Africa’s “finest bowling all-rounders.”

But netizens were quick to notice that the picture used by ICC in their tweet was actually that of Charl Langeveldt, another former South African quickie.

(Deleted tweet / @ICC)

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) also trolled ICC over the gaffe, reminding them ‘That’s our Bowling Coach Charl Langeveldt.’

The BCB ended the tweet with a birthday wish for Hall.

That's our Bowling Coach Charl Langeveldt 😝 Happy Birthday to Andrew Hall! pic.twitter.com/4on85rkhgS — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) July 31, 2019

The ICC has since deleted the tweet.

Hall, who turned 44 on Wednesday, represented South Africa in 111 One Day Internationals. He took 143 wickets and scored over 1600 runs. In 21 Test appearances for his country, Hall took 45 wickets and scored 760 runs

Charl Langeveldt was recently appointed as the new bowling coach of the Bangladesh cricket team in place of Courtney Walsh whose contract ended after the World Cup.

He has previously worked as the bowling coach of South Africa and Afghanistan.

The BCB has also hired former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori as a spin bowling consultant.