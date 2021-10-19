Bangladesh Fans Trolled for Calling Scotland 'Unprofessional' for Interrupting Mahmudullah

Bangladesh fans did not like one bit when their captain Mahmudullah Riyadh was “heckled" by pumped up Scotland fans after the former opened their ICC T20 World Cup campaign with a shocking 6-run loss in qualifiers in Muscat. The incident happened as a dejected Mahmudullah sat down to chat with media post-match. The skipper was answering a few questions explaining their loss before Scottish fans intervened. To his credit, the Bangladesh captain kept his composure and waited for the right moment to resume speaking. The now-viral video was shared on the microblogging site Twitter by the official handle of Cricket Scotland.

While the fiasco might have been amusing to the Scottish, Bangladeshi fans objected to the “unprofessional" and “immature" behaviour exhibited by the winning team fans. This was when some Twitter users decided to take a dig back at the disgruntled fans.

The loss did hurt Bangladesh a lot as Scotland was once reeling at 53 for 6 but went on to put up a fight and a decent total of 140 on the board.

“Yeah, when you can’t chase 140, there needs to be a look-in, need to correct the mistakes," a disappointed Bangladesh captain said after the match. “We still need to be positive and figure out where we made mistakes, and not try to repeat them. Beautiful wicket to bat on, fantastic ground and crowd, we need to pull our socks up and play better cricket," Mahmudullah said.

Chris Greaves deservedly won the Player of the Match award for his 45 (28) and later 2/19 in 3 overs.

