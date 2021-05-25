BTS, Mr Bean and The Shining: Bangladesh 'Kakoli Furniture' Advert Spawns Hilarious Mashup Memes

An advertisement for a furniture shop in Bangladesh has become stuff legends for memes across West Bengal crazy. Although Kakoli furniture is located in Gazipur city of Bangladesh, netizens in neighbouring Bengal have picked up the promotional song and are giving their own hilarious twist to the otherwise ordinary advertisement. The now viral Kakoli furniture’s advertisement video shows two girls playing inside the store and repeatedly singing or rather chanting ‘Dame Kom Mane Bhalo Kakoli furniture’ (Low price means good Kakoli furniture). Another part of the promotional video depicts a couple discussing their newly-purchased sofa set at their home.

The wife enquires her husband about the sofa set, saying she wanted a sofa only from popular brands. Her husband explains the qualities of this Kakoli furniture product one after the another. In the end when the wife asks him what else is special about the sofa, the husband starts scratching his head. However, his wife then delivers the punchline ‘Dame Kom Mane Bhalo Kakoli Furniture’.

The amateurish advertisement has gone viral on Facebook with many Bengali users putting the catchy ‘Dame Kom Mane Bhalo Kakoli furniture’ in other unrelated videos for meme worthy content.

Here are some hilarious Kakoli Furniture memes

A user posted a mashup of Kakoli furniture with South Korean boy band BTS. The crossover you did not expect.

This Drake meme on Kakoli Furniture.

Deepika Padukone was also dragged into Kakoli Furniture meme mania.

Even Mr Bean seemed to have joined in on the Kakoli bandwagon.

The meme fest has overflowed to Twitter as well.

Watch this crossover of Kakoli furniture into an Indian furniture advertisement which in itself is funny.

What do you think about the Kakoli Furniture meme fest?

