Bangladesh Men's Cricket Team Celebrating Their Women Counterparts' Victory Brings Us Immense Joy
Bangladesh's Women cricket team stunned the six-time champions India by three wickets to lift their first ever Asia Cup title.
Image credits: ACC Facebook Photo
Bangladesh's Women cricket team stunned the six-time champions India by three wickets to lift their first ever Asia Cup title at the Kinrara Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's all-round show went in vain as Bangladesh emerged victorious over six-time defending champions to win their maiden title.
Before this edition, India had never lost a match at Asia Cup, but Bangladesh managed to beat India twice (in the group stage and in final) to end their dominance.
Bangladesh was at one stage was cruising home before Deepti Sharma ended up conceding just four runs in the penultimate over of the innings, which meant that Bangladesh needed 9 runs off the final six balls. Rumana slammed a boundary on the second ball of the last over to put Bangladesh firmly in command.
However, Sanjida Islam and Rumana Ahmed then fell off fourth and fifth deliveries respectively, giving Bangladesh a target of two runs of the final delivery. Jahanara Alam swept the ball towards mid-wicket and a meek throw from the fielder ensured the batters returned home in time and won the match in thrilling style.
Pleased with her team's performance, the Bangladesh skipper said, "We are very happy that we have won the Asia Cup. I can't explain in words how big the words. We had confidence after the first India match, and we had to come through today because it was the final and we are happy we came through. They had a lot to lose and we didn't."
Bangladesh men's team, who were following the match closely on television, jumped in joy as they witnessed their women counterparts create history.
All of which was recorded on a video and shared by the opening batsman Tamim Iqbal on his Instagram page.
He wrote, "Well done 👍 girls."
You can watch the match highlights here:
