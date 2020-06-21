Bangladesh Police Implements Yoga Sessions for Mental Health of Personnel Ahead of Yoga Day 2020

There has been a lot of discussion over the last few days over how mental health is as important as physical health, and how mental health is getting impacted in these times of a global pandemic. People have started using different techniques and mechanisms for their mental well-being. One of these is the popular practice of yoga.

Days ahead of International Yoga Day, which is celebrated annually on June 21, a part of Bangladesh’s police force has been regularly doing yoga. This programme has been introduced in order to ensure that the mental health is taken care of.

According to a report published in Arab News, officials staying in barracks at Dhaka’s Gulshan area in the diplomatic zone have been a part of these yoga sessions since Thursday. These sessions are being carried out by a professional training organisation called Evergreen.

Shantonu Biswas Bappa from Evergreen told Arab News, “We are coaching the police members on three basics of yoga — meditation, asana (body postures) and pranayama (breathing exercises). If the participants practice these three things regularly, it will help them a lot in achieving good mental health and having good control of the breathing process”.

The report also mentions that all precautionary measures are being taken to avoid the possible spread of coronavirus during the sessions. These sessions usually last for a period of two hours and are held three times in a week.