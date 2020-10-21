Bangladeshi Cricketer Strikes a Pose with Bat in Wedding Photoshoot, Internet Hails Her for 'Passion'

Wedding photoshoots are the norm of the day now. And while most couples decide to go for weird or intimate themes, Bangladeshi cricketer Sanchita Islam has gone viral on social media for her cricket-themed photoshoot.

Islam, who bats for the Bangladeshi national cricket team, recently got married to cricketer Mim Mosaddeak, who debuted first-class Rangpur Division in the 2017–18 National Cricket League.

But instead of a traditional photoshoot, Islam decided to stage her wedding photoshoot on the pitch. In the photos, Islam can be seen holding a cricket bat and playing while dressed in bridal attire. The photos were shared on Twitter ESPN Cric Info's Twitter channel.

"A wedding photoshoot that has bowled us over Camera Cricket bat and ball," ESPN tweeted. "Bangladesh international Sanjida Islam strikes quite a pose".

A wedding photoshoot that has bowled us over 📷 🏏Bangladesh 🇧🇩 international Sanjida Islam strikes quite a pose. She got married to Mim Mosaddeak, a first-class cricketer from Rangpur.(Photos: @ProthomAlo) pic.twitter.com/52jNxhmedu — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 21, 2020

The photos received a lot of love on social media with many complimenting the cricketer for her innovative and unique idea. "Good to see such passion for the game," one Twitter user commented while others wished her a happy married life ahead.

Islam, 24, who also hails from Rangpur first made her mark in international cricket in 2014. Since then, Islam has played in 14 ODIs and 32 T20 matches. She was also part of the 2018 Women's Asia Cup Final that Bangladesh won in a first of a kind win.

Last seen playing against Pakistan in 2019, Islam will also be playing the T20 Women's Asia Cup tournament.

This is not the first wedding shoot to hit the headlines this week. Earlier in the month, a couple from Kerala went viral after they faced rampant sexist abuse for their "post-wedding" photoshoot which many found "inappropriate".