Bangladeshi Girl's Uncanny Resemblance to 'Bulbbul' Actress Tripti Dimri Has Internet Shook

Netflix series Bulbbul has received immense love from the audience. There is Tripti Dimri’s personification of a criminal-hunting witch and strong roles portrayed by Paoli Dam, Rahul Bose, Parambrata Chatterjee and Avinash Tiwary. However, the web series has caught netizens' eye for another reason too.
It is Trpti Dimri's doppelgänger from Bangladesh and her resemblance with the Bulbul actress has surprised everyone. Farah Tasneem Rangan's latest pictures on social media have surprised her friends and followers as she copied Tripti's Bulbul look complete with winged eyeliner, bindi and innocence.
Farah shared four pictures on Facebook, copying different poses of the actress from Bulbul and captioned it, “I wouldn’t dare to portray her unless few people had told me about our resemblances.”
The post has received over 2,000 likes and reacts and has been shared 728 times. People were quick to tell her about the similarities. A user wrote, “You look so much like her. My God… Also so prettyyyyyy.” Another mentioned, “Just saw the movie… Damn, u could be twins.”
The Netflix original Bulbbul has been directed by debutant filmmaker Anvita Dutt and produced by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma. The story revolves around a 5-year-old girl, who faces unexpected circumstances and harassment in life, turning into a witch that fights harassers. While many see her as a demon, others see her as a goddess, trying to save innocent women.