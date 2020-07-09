Bangladeshi Girl's Uncanny Resemblance to 'Bulbbul' Actress Tripti Dimri Has Internet Shook

Netflix series Bulbbul has received immense love from the audience. There is Tripti Dimri’s personification of a criminal-hunting witch and strong roles portrayed by Paoli Dam, Rahul Bose, Parambrata Chatterjee and Avinash Tiwary. However, the web series has caught netizens' eye for another reason too.

It is Trpti Dimri's doppelgänger from Bangladesh and her resemblance with the Bulbul actress has surprised everyone. Farah Tasneem Rangan's latest pictures on social media have surprised her friends and followers as she copied Tripti's Bulbul look complete with winged eyeliner, bindi and innocence.







Farah shared four pictures on Facebook, copying different poses of the actress from Bulbul and captioned it, “I wouldn’t dare to portray her unless few people had told me about our resemblances.”