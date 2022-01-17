Bangladeshi Woman Had Scissors Stuck In Her Stomach For 20 Years

A 55-year-old Bangladeshi woman who has been suffering from severe stomach pain for four years, was finally operated upon and it was found that she had a pair of scissors hidden in her stomach for nearly 20 years.

According to the news agency EFE, the scissors got stuck in her stomach when she had undergone a gall bladder operation 20 years ago, thus rendering her incapacitated and reeling in pain.

The removal surgery took place last week at the Sadar Hospital which is situated in the western Khulna division of Bangladesh. Walur Rahman Nayan, the doctor who supervised the operation, said that the patient, was doing very well.

“She had surgery at a clinic in Meherpur in 2002 for getting the gallbladder stone removed. But the scissors were left inside,” he said.

“When she came down to the hospital, we did an X-ray which finally revealed the scissors inside her abdomen,” he explained.

Rozina, Bachena’s daughter-in-law, said that the family was were relieved that the operation concluded successfully. “I saw her always complaining of abdominal pain. But we never thought there could be anything inside her abdomen,” she said.

According to the other family members, she had spent her entire savings on her gallbladder surgery.

Khatun complained of pain one week after her 2002 surgery, but doctors dismissed her complaint,” the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

Local health chief Jawaherul Islam had ordered a probe into the whole incident.

Patients and their relatives often complain about medical negligence in the operation theaters in Bangladesh that often prove fatal.

According to Bangladesh health rights experts, victims of such incidents in Bangladesh are unable to seek legal recourse due to the lack of a standard medical protocol.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.