Bank Refuses to Let Queer Couple Open Joint Account Despite LGBT Policy, Twitter Reacts

Even after decriminalisation of same-sex relationships, members of the queer community often have to face less than ideal situations in their day-to-day lives and some of these incidents are even outright demeaning. A Twitter user recently shared an incident on the social media platform where she and her partner were left harassed and felt humiliated at a bank where the duo had gone to open a joint account. So why did the woman and her partner go to the bank in the first place? It turns out, Axis Bank had released a new charter of policies to celebrate abolishment of Art 377 and to celebrate the anniversary of this decision, Axis Bank introduced a ‘Come As You Are’ scheme of policies for LGBTQ customers and employees. The user shared her entire experience in a thread.

Further in her posts, the user explained the sequence of what transpired at the bank. Upon asking how they could open a joint savings bank account, one employee asked the user and her partner their ‘relation to each other’.

“We informed them that we were partners. Immediately to this they said oh you want to open a current joint account, incorrectly assuming we were business partners. We clarified that we were same-sex partners, and told them about #DilSeOpen and #ComeAsYouAre," Anisha wrote.

The user and her partner were then told that “this was not possible and they can’t open a savings account since to do so, they have to have “blood relations" or be family members.

Anisha said despite explaining to them that their own website had shared the provision, one of the women employees reportedly asked Anisha about some ‘proof’ that the duo can show of their relationship status. Anisha’s partner Bhakti even asked how could the bank launch a service without any training or documentation to which their employee’s reply was -“It had not been too long since it was launched."

Twitter users also slammed the bank for their ignorance and asked how could the employees not know about the details of their bank.

Under the new policies, the bank had originally aimed to embrace the inclusion, diversity, and equity of all employees and customers under the shade of the organization. The policies came in effect from September 20 and are meant to be applicable across all branches and offices of the bank.

