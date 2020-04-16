BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Banksy Created a 'Pest Problem' in his Artwork in Bathroom, His Wife Hates it

Image credits: Banksy/Instagram.

Image credits: Banksy/Instagram.

Banksy posted five images on Instagram, showing the scene of his latest artwork.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 16, 2020, 10:04 AM IST
As the global pandemic of the new novel Coronavirus forces people to stay indoors, people have been coming up with different ways to spend their time.

While some have turned to art as a new found hobby, artists are also tweaking their art to make it more stay-at-home-friendly.

For famous street artist Banksy, this meant bringing his signature work, home.

In a series of five photos on his Instagram, Banksy posted his latest artwork.

Captioned, "My wife hates it when I work from home," the photos show rats wrecking havoc in Banksy's bathroom.

TThe rats, which have featured in many of his previous artworks knock his bathroom mirror to the side, hang on the light pull, swing from towel rings, step on toothpaste, urinate on toilet seats, and unroll toilet paper.

One rat in the mirror also appears to be tallying the number of days spent in quarantine.

View this post on Instagram

. . My wife hates it when I work from home.

A post shared by Banksy (@banksy) on

While Banksy's wife may hate it, fans were really surprised the elusive artist wasn't just quarantine at home - he was still keeping his art alive.


Before the pandemic, Banksy's last work was a piece of street art in Bristol in February, which was later vandalised.

  • Tags: banksy
  • First Published: April 16, 2020, 9:55 AM IST
