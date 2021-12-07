Banksy Will Sell Stencil to Raise Millions and Help Turn UK Jail Into Arts Centre

Remember the Reading prison in England that came into limelight when anonymous street artist Banksy’s handiwork appeared on one of its wall? The artist has now offered to raise millions of pounds to help the prison in order for it to be turned into an arts centre. The prison, which has been left in a derelict condition since 2013 had once famously housed Irish playwright Oscar Wilde who had written one of his last poems in the jail titled Ballad of Reading Gaol. In order to raise the money, Banksy has reportedly agreed to sell the stencil which he used to paint on the building and raise £10 million to help convert the building into an arts centre.

Many celebrities including Hollywood actors Sir Kenneth Branagh, Kate Winslet, Natalie Dormer and Dame Judi Dench have got behind the campaign to convert the abandoned building into an arts centre rather than turning it over for housing property.

The BBC had quoted the artist as saying, “I had very little interest in Reading until I was on a rail replacement bus service that went past the jail. It’s rare to find an uninterrupted 500m-long paintable surface slap bang in the middle of a town; I literally clambered over the passenger next to me to get a closer look. I promised myself I’d paint the wall even before I knew what it was - I’m passionate about it now, though."

Banksy had reportedly called Wilde “the patron saint of smashing two contrasting ideas together to create magic.

“Converting the place that destroyed him into a refuge for art feels so perfect we have to do it,” he had said.

The Ministry of Justice, who is looking after the sale of the prison has reportedly closed the bids for buyers early in 2021. But now with the artist willing to add his contribution to the same for the arts centre, it would be an additional sum to the already existing bid by the Reading Borough Council and will come up to £12.6 million.

The playwright Wilde was incarcerated in the prison between 1895 and 1897 due to indecency charges after Sir John Douglas, the 9th Marquess of Queensberry had been involved in a feud with Wilde over the latter’s intimate involvement with him amid a time when homosexuality was a taboo and seen as crimes in then UK.

