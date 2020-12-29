Banksy's 12-year-old Gray Ghost Artwork Vandalised on Christmas day in USA

A mural by British street artist Banksy in New Orleans, USA was recently defaced that irked many of his fans. According to a report, the incident took place on Christmas when an unscrupulous person or group of such people vandalised the plexiglass barrier protecting the 12-year-old artwork, popularly known as the Gray Ghost, to apply a deep red graffiti paint.

The Gray Ghost is one of the 15 stencil works that mysteriously appeared around New Orleans in late August 2008. It appeared after Hurricane Gustav prompted the evacuation of New Orleans when the discreet artist and their assistants circulated through the streets creating art on buildings of the city.

The Gray Ghost shows a graffiti cleaner blotting out a painting of a sunflower, which illustrates the conflict between street artists and authorities. This artwork is quite unusual from Banksy’s other works in the city because many of the 2008 paintings artistically addressed the devastation that Hurricane Katrina caused three years earlier.

The Gray Ghost mural is painted on the property of Restaurateur Greg Surrey who said he last saw the painting undisturbed on Christmas Eve, reported NOLA. Speaking to the publication, Surrey said that he plans to remove the tag and replace the plastic barrier.

According to NOLA’s report, it was in 2008 when the restaurateur had given Banksy permission to paint a mural on his building. Surrey told the local news portal that it was not until he and Banksy spoke that the latter was made aware of the ongoing tussle between New Orleans graffiti writers and an organization called Operation Clean Sweep that sought to paint over tagging and unauthorized street art whenever they spotted it.

Fred Radtke was the founder of the graffiti eradication effort and it was after him that Banksy named the mural The Gray Ghost for the Gray paint he used to cover that art work around the city streets. The website reports that it was Radtke's law and order approach that made him the antagonist among graffiti writers and their fans.

Iconic Banksy mural in New Orleans defaced on Christmas. (Photo: Carlos Fundora) pic.twitter.com/DHtCKvZufV — Ross Garber (@rossgarber) December 27, 2020

Another mural that was defaced was The 1434 N. Rampart St. mural Umbrella Girl. The artwork is interpreted as symbolic of the levee system’s failure to protect New Orleans during the 2005 Hurricane Katrina. Banksy’s fans were quick to try and protect it from further damage.

In its report, the website said that one Banksy’s fans Carlos Fundora spent more than three hours last weekend removing the red paint that was put on the surface of the 12-year-old mural, Umbrella Girl with a sanding sponge. Fundora was accompanied by a group of fellow artists who protected the Umbrella Girl with a sheet of plywood and replaced it with a clear plastic sheet on Monday.