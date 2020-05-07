BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Banksy's New Artwork 'Game Changer' Shows Health Workers as the New Heroes

Image credits: Banksy/Instagram.

Image credits: Banksy/Instagram.

The artwork is currently on view to staff and patients on Level C of Southampton General Hospital in Britain.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 12:36 PM IST
As the whole world reels under a global pandemic, the definition of heroes has a new meaning now, for the ones at the front-lines of the war with the invisible virus.


Doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers are emerging as the new heroes, literally risking the maximum amount of exposure to the virus by trying to save others.

Globally acclaimed street artist, Bansky, who had shared his last artwork of being in home quarantine, made a new artwork showing health-care workers as the new heroes.

In the picture, a young boy can be seen holding up the figurine of a healthcare worker with a cape, as Batman and Spiderman figurines are seen discarded.

The artwork is currently on view to staff and patients on Level C of Southampton General Hospital in Britain, reports the BBC.

"Thanks for all you’re doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if its only black and white," a note allegedly from Banksy, read.

The artwork is also up for auction, to raise money for the National Health Service charities.

“The fact that Banksy has chosen us to recognise the outstanding contribution everyone in and with the NHS is making, in unprecedented times, is a huge honour,” Paula Head, CEO of the University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust told the BBC.

