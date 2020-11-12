News18 Logo

PUBG Mobile is Making a Comeback and Indian Gamers Have Lost Their Collective Calm

PUBG Mobile India.

PUBG Mobile India.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds aka PUBG is coming back to India with a new version of the game called PUBG Mobile India, the creators informed.

Buzz Staff

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds aka PUBG is coming back. Days after Tencent Games announced that they "deeply regretted the outcome" during the departure of the massively popular game from India, the creators of PUBG have confirmed that there is a new version of the game called PUBG Mobile India that is in the works.

Notably, PUBG Mobile India has been specifically tweaked for Indian gamers.

“Various aspects of the game will be customized for Indian gamers, such as the game now being set in a virtual simulation training ground, new characters automatically starting clothed, and green hit effects to reflect the virtual nature of the game. More importantly, the company will include a feature that places restrictions on game time to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players,” said the developer, in an official statement.

The news, of course, spread like wildfire on social media and Twitterati responded to the game's return with a flurry of memes.

However, the launch date of PUBG Mobile India is yet to be announced.

It was in September that PUBG Mobile was banned in India as part of the third crackdown by the government on Chinese apps.


