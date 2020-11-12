PUBG Mobile is Making a Comeback and Indian Gamers Have Lost Their Collective Calm

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds aka PUBG is coming back. Days after Tencent Games announced that they "deeply regretted the outcome" during the departure of the massively popular game from India, the creators of PUBG have confirmed that there is a new version of the game called PUBG Mobile India that is in the works.

Notably, PUBG Mobile India has been specifically tweaked for Indian gamers.

“Various aspects of the game will be customized for Indian gamers, such as the game now being set in a virtual simulation training ground, new characters automatically starting clothed, and green hit effects to reflect the virtual nature of the game. More importantly, the company will include a feature that places restrictions on game time to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players,” said the developer, in an official statement.

The news, of course, spread like wildfire on social media and Twitterati responded to the game's return with a flurry of memes.

Coming backPUBG Corporation Reveals "PUBG Mobile India" PlansThe new #PUBG app will maximize data security & cater to local preferences. $100 million investment for the Indian subsidiary and will serve to the Indian market of esports & IT Industry.#PUBGMobileIndia pic.twitter.com/t56BEuX36M — Suyesh Pathak(Tech Cosmos) (@Tech__Cosmos) November 12, 2020

PUBG mobile will be back soon*le PUBG players to tik tokers: pic.twitter.com/doFG096w4X — seez_scam⚡❤️ (@ScamSeez) November 12, 2020

People are talking and getting excited about come back of Pubg in IndiaMe: who never uninstalled pubg and playing it this whole time #pubgmobileindia pic.twitter.com/AUaA2ets7Z — TechUpdates7 (@PerfectPps) November 12, 2020

#pubgmobileindia *Pub-G Mobile Is Coming Back In India..*After Listening Pubg Fans Belike: pic.twitter.com/wohI1yKQ0u — Na Man RajPut✨❤ (@_itzz_rajput_) November 12, 2020

When you ask a PUBG player to define PUBGThey : pic.twitter.com/lhA3M7mbDa — Nil ZkinGs (@NilSarcastic) November 12, 2020

Now it's official that PUBG Mobile is coming back to India very soon.Le Free Fire, CODM, Among Us, Fortnite & FAUG be like:#pubgmobileindia #IndiaWelcomesPUBGMobile pic.twitter.com/kJcwC2j8Wt — || PRATEEK || (@_PrattAdor_) November 12, 2020

However, the launch date of PUBG Mobile India is yet to be announced.

It was in September that PUBG Mobile was banned in India as part of the third crackdown by the government on Chinese apps.