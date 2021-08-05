Banner Saying 'I Am Sorry Tom' Surfaces In England; Netizens Want Closure

A mysterious banner has surfaced at Essex’s Rayleigh Weir junction, England. The sign reads, “I am sorry Tom. Please Forgive me xxx.” The banner does not give readers any indication about who is apologising and why. However it has been put up at a major roundabout and therefore the banner is noticeable. It is believed that the sign was put up around Friday, July 23. The news first came to light after residents who crossed the Rayleigh Weir started sharing it on Facebook. A user named Klaire Harvey shared the picture of the banner.

Posting the image, Harvey said that she has never wanted to know what someone has done more than now. Harvey is the co-founder of The Rayleigh Art and Craft Community.

https://www.facebook.com/klaire.harvey/posts/10158802886254436

Another user named Ian Thorndyke also posted this picture in an open Facebook group — Secret Rayleigh - Gossip! It is a group where residents of the town share whatever happens around in their town.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/SecretRayleigh/posts/917296922207453

Many reacted to the interesting message that has been on display in Essex. One user joked that either the person who has put up the sign spent too much in home bargains or bought too many crystals.

Another person commented, “I’m invested. Who is Tom! What has this person done to him? Will we ever track Tom?”

Many residents of the area also commented on the post saying that they too have seen the banner. A user named Mags Cooper also informed others that the sign has been up for a few days.

Facebook user Paula Brown commented that they saw the sign too and were wondering if Tom forgave the one who had put up the banner.

Joking about the sign, another commenter Joe Barett said that it is no good as the cat cannot read, indicating that Tom in the sign is the cat.

Getting curious about the banner, Facebook user Cianne Masson said that they need closure and asked, “What did they do?”

