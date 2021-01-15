Banners to Pamphlets, The Smithsonian is Collecting Artifacts from US Capitol Violence on January 6

The storming of the US Capitol by the supporters of Donald Trump has left the world in shock. Many of the rioters were arrested after the January 6 incident.

Many of the items that were there in the Capitol at the time of the incident are going to be put on display at The Smithsonian National Museum of American History.

According to a CNN report, the items that have been collected so far includes documents like pamphlets, business cards, a banner, American flags and a couple of branded 2020 Trump Keep America Great clothing accessories.

Speaking about the artifacts, Valeska Hilbig, the spokesperson of the Museum said that the items which are not going to be selected for The Smithsonian will be given to other museums for collection.

In a written statement, Anthea M. Hartig, the director of the Museum said that peaceful transfer of power is a key tenet of the American constitutional democracy. She added that this core belief was shaken this week.

Emphasising on the importance of keeping artifacts from the January 6 in the Museum, Anthea said that these items will “help future generations remember and contextualize” the day when the US Capitol was stormed and its aftermath.

As per the report, the director has asked people to send email to 2020electioncollections@si.edu sharing details and images of any items that they believe should be considered for acquisition.

She said that the contributions of the people are going to help them in telling the new generation about their historical roots and also in empowering them to shape the future.

Anthea also urged the people to safeguard the democratic principles and promises.

After the police brutality in the protests held against the killing of George Floyd, the Museum had also announced that items left at the Washington's Lafayette Square and Black Lives Matter Plaza were being collected by its officials.

The Museum has been in the middle of collecting artifacts for the year 2020. Stories of 2020 is an initiative that has been started by the Museum to involve the people in the process of collecting artifacts for an unprecedented year.

Objects from the 9/11 attack are also a part of The Smithsonian National Museum of American History.

The US Capitol was stormed by Trump supporters while the Congress members were voting to finalise the victory of President-elect Joe Biden on January 6.

After the incident, on January 13, Donald Trump was impeached for the second time by the US Congress for incitement of insurrection.