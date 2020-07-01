BUZZ

2-MIN READ

'Bappa Will be Happy': Mumbaikars Hail Decision for Holding Plasma Donation Camp on Ganeshotsav

The decision has been taken in view of Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in the country.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 1, 2020, 4:31 PM IST
The decision by Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal to hold a blood and plasma donation camp on Ganeshotsav is being praised by the people. It was announced on Wednesday that the traditionl celebrations will not take place this year keeping in mind the Covid-19 situation, particularly in Maharashtra which is the worst-affected state in the country.

Seated on a grand throne in South Mumbai market for the last 93 years, Lord Ganesha — popularly known as Lalbaugcha Raja or King of Lalbaug — will not be seen this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, people have been praising the decision.

Every year, millions of devotees, including celebrities, visit the famed pandal of Lalbaughcha Raja where over a 15-feet-tall idol of Lord Ganesha is set up. The festival witnesses donations in crores, including gold and silver ornaments being offered to the 'King of Lalbaug'.

During Ganeshotsav, the pandal sees 80,000 to 1 lakh people in a day. Last month, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had called for low-key Ganpati celebrations this year in view of Covid-19, and urged mandals to undertake social welfare programmes. The 10-day festival begins on August 22.

