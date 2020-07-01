'Bappa Will be Happy': Mumbaikars Hail Decision for Holding Plasma Donation Camp on Ganeshotsav

The decision by Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal to hold a blood and plasma donation camp on Ganeshotsav is being praised by the people. It was announced on Wednesday that the traditionl celebrations will not take place this year keeping in mind the Covid-19 situation, particularly in Maharashtra which is the worst-affected state in the country.

Seated on a grand throne in South Mumbai market for the last 93 years, Lord Ganesha — popularly known as Lalbaugcha Raja or King of Lalbaug — will not be seen this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, people have been praising the decision.

Ganpati Bappa moriya 🙏🏻🙏🏻 best and most thoughtful decision. Will miss seeing the procession pass by my house en route to Chowpatty though. #LalBaughChaRaja https://t.co/lqNdRrMHh1 — gayatrishah (@gayatrishah) July 1, 2020

The decision taken by #LalbaughchaRaja mandal will be idol for other ganesh utsav mandal also. We want more and more ganesh utsav mandal to do something like this in this covid pandemic. https://t.co/YWUms8SUuq — Pr9 kumbhar (@pr9_kumbhar) July 1, 2020

The decisions made by #LalBaughChaRaja committee is so sensible! 🙌🏻 — aditi (@08_aditi) July 1, 2020

Bappa will be so happy that Lalbaugcha Raja Trust won't be celebrating Ganesh Festival this year due to COVID-19 Situation instead they will organize a Blood & Plasma Therepy Donation Camp for COVID-19 Patient. #LalBaughChaRaja Trust 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 — Govinda Gindodia (@govinda_3g) July 1, 2020

Nothing but respect to the authorities at @LalbaugchaRaja for pulling this off. It takes courage to do so.#Ganeshotsav#Lalbaughcharaja https://t.co/xduXNcGXYA — Swaraj Navandar (@swarajmachaval) July 1, 2020

Every year, millions of devotees, including celebrities, visit the famed pandal of Lalbaughcha Raja where over a 15-feet-tall idol of Lord Ganesha is set up. The festival witnesses donations in crores, including gold and silver ornaments being offered to the 'King of Lalbaug'.

During Ganeshotsav, the pandal sees 80,000 to 1 lakh people in a day. Last month, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had called for low-key Ganpati celebrations this year in view of Covid-19, and urged mandals to undertake social welfare programmes. The 10-day festival begins on August 22.