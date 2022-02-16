Bappi Lahiri Mourned by Telugu Twitter, Netizens Recall His Hit Songs Starring Chiranjeevi

Bappi Lahiri was a prolific music composer not only in Hindi and Bengali, but he gave several chartbusters in Telugu as well. His compositions for Megastar Chiranjeevi were instrumental in establishing the actor as a dancing movie icon. After the news of Bappida’s demise, tributes poured in from Telugu Twitter, especially from netizens who grew up in the 90s. The name of a movie, Gang Leader, is making rounds, with people saying how the songs of the Chiranjeevi-starrer are popular even today. Bappi Lahiri brought the disco revolution to Tollywood too and social media users are taking a trip down memory lane. Paying tribute to the composer, Chiranjeevi tweeted:

“Rest in Peace Bappi da! #BappiLahiri"

“Popular Music Composer #Bappilahari is No More. #RIP #Simhasanam, #StateRowdy, #GangLeader, #RowdyAlludu, #RowdyInspector, #Brahma #NippuRavva, #BigBoss Are Few Of His Super Hit #Telugu Albums. #RIPBappilahari Garu..From @urstrulyMahesh Fans."

“#RIPBappilahiri sir #BappiLahiri sir Great Bollywood Music composer in 80s nd 90s🙏… Tq for such an iconic song from @KChiruTweets #Gangleader. The man who composed memorable albums like Gang leader, Rowdy alludu, Rowdy inspector."

#RIPBappilahiri sir 😦😦..#BappiLahiri sirGreat Bollywood Music composer in 80s nd 90s🙏… Tq for such an iconic song from @KChiruTweets #Gangleader😍❤The man who composed memorable albums like Gang leader, Rowdy alludu, Rowdy inspector 😍😍.. pic.twitter.com/Fl39hNCKqh— Tony alpacino (@tonyaplacino) February 16, 2022

“Music director of blockbuster albums #Simhasanam,#Gangleader,#Rowdyinspector,#Rowdyalludu,#Bigboss passed away. RIP"

“Popular music composer #Bappilahari is no more. #GangLeader is my favorite album. RIP. #RIPBappilahari."

“#BappiLahari , the disco king of Bollywood, had delivered many hit albums in Telugu as well. He composed music for more than 25 films. #Simhasanam #GangLeader #RowdyAlludu and #RowdyInspector were his popular Telugu albums."

#BappiLahari , the disco king of Bollywood, had delivered many hit albums in Telugu as well. He composed music for more than 25 films. #Simhasanam #GangLeader #RowdyAlludu and #RowdyInspector were his popular Telugu albums.— Jalapathy Gudelli (@JalapathyG) February 16, 2022

“Rest In Peace #Bappilahari Sir. #GangLeader and #RowdyAlludu are still my favorite albums from his composition…"

Rest In Peace #Bappilahari Sir.#GangLeader and #RowdyAlludu are still my favorite albums from his composition…— Kalyan (@kalyan_krazy) February 16, 2022

“This is how Telugu people remember #BappiLahiri Top stuff in the 90’s and trust me these songs are still in the top league!! Om Shanti Bappi da! #GangLeader #Chiranjeevi."

This is how Telugu people remember #BappiLahiri Top stuff in the 90's and trust me these songs are still in the top league!! Om Shanti Bappi da! #GangLeader #Chiranjeevi https://t.co/YNLy8C9Qu1— Balendu (@iBalenduS) February 16, 2022

Bappi Lahiri, Bollywood’s disco legend, died at a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday night, February 15, after suffering from a sleep-related breathing disorder. He was 69. The iconic music composer-singer was admitted to Juhu’s Criticare Hospital, where he breathed his last at 11:45 pm.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.