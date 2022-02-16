Bappi Lahiri's Age, Obstructive Sleep Apnea: What Indians Googled After Singer's Demise

Bappi Lahiri’s demise has sent shockwaves through the music industry as well as India in general. The legendary Disco King’s loss comes just as the nation had been reeling over the death of Lata Mangeshkar, and the blow of golden Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee’s death yesterday as well. Music composer and singer extraordinaire Bappi Lahiri breathed his last at Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital on Tuesday. He was 69. Dr Deepak Namjoshi, Physician, Cardiologist & Pulmonologist and director of CritiCare Hospital informed News18.com, “Bappi Lahiriji had been admitted to the hospital for a month due to lung infection which was caused by Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA)." As the nation mourns him, Google Trends reveal that shocked Indian fans have been looking up the late singer’s age and cause of death, with particular interest in what Obstructive Sleep Apnea is.

As per Google Trends, Indians in the last four hour (at the time of writing this article), Indians looked up the singer’s age, “sleep apnea" and “Obstructive Sleep Apnea", “OSA" among other general concerns about Lahiri’s demise. His songs were also one of the searches generating interest. In the past hour, Google Trends show that Indians have been looking up OSA, as well as questioning whether or not the singer had been afflicted with blindness. His family photos, the 2006 film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and playback singer Usha Uthup were also being looked up on Google. The movie was presumably being Googled because of Lahiri’s song that lends it its name: “Chalte chalte mere yeh geet yaad rakhna, kabhi alvida naa kehna."

Following is what was Googled in the past four hours.

The doctor from Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital further confirmed that the singer-composer hasn’t been well for a while. “Bappiji has been in and out of the hospital for almost a year now. Due to OSA, there would be a lot of carbon dioxide which would accumulate and affect his lungs. Last year in April he was also diagnosed with Covid 19 but he came out well from it. But due to the Coronavirus his health deteriorated even further." OSA is a sleep-related breathing disorder wherein the patient’s upper airway gets blocked completely or partially, resulting in reduced or absent breathing while sleeping. Apneas or hypopneas respectively refer to complete or partial cessation of breathing during these episodes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.