Bar Offers ‘Johnny Depp Shot’ for Male Customers Who Feel Unsafe

Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp’s high-profile defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard gained worldwide attention from fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. After winning the legal battle, Depp often makes headlines, either for his performances or public appearances. Now, the internet has found one more reason to bring his name to the surface.

It so happened that a bar has added a shot named after the actor on their venue. Using a quirky take on the Depp-Heard’s defamation case verdict, where the court proved that a victim of harassment, be it a man or a woman, will always get justice, the pub has been serving a special drink to those who feel “unsafe.”

In a move to rescue people from uncomfortable situations, the bar has been serving their customers with a Johnny Depp shot. On their menu, the outlet mentions, “Johnny Depp Shot- Here to keep you safe”.

While mentioning who can order this shot, the outlet stated, “Feeling unsafe or scared, just come to the bar and order a Johnny Depp shot.” The Bar has added three variations of the shot namely neat, on the rocks, and lime. Each word has a different connotation added to it, when the customers order neat, they are escorted by the staff outside the building. If it is on the rocks, then customers are provided with transportation. If the shot is ordered with lime, then the bar won’t hesitate to involve cops to make their customers feel safe.

The menu adds, “Neat – Bar staff will escort you out of the building. On the rocks – Bar staff will call a taxi for you. With Lime – Bar staff will call the police”. While concluding the order description the outlet promises that everything will be carried out discreetly. “We will handle things discreetly and without fuss,” added the bar.

As soon as the Johnny Depp shot caught the attention of customers they were quick enough to upload a photo of the menu on Reddit. Needless to say, it has gone insanely viral on the social media site.

Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for an op-ed that the latter wrote for The Washington Post, wherein she called herself a ‘public figure representing domestic abuse’. Notably, the op-ed doesn’t mention Depp’s name but the actor accused Heard of damaging his personal and professional life.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.