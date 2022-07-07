Baraat's Incredible 'Jugaad' During Heavy Rainfall Shows It Can Happen Only in India

Monsoon weddings can usually be tough to pull off. However, with desis there is no such thing, keeping in mind their jugaad. In a video shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter, a baraat is seen moving after a decorated bus. The video shows the guests dancing their hearts out in rain with the most carefree attitude as they are covered under the shade of a huge yellow tarpaulin cover. Instead of stopping when the rain hit, the groom’s relatives and friends were seen dancing in the rain, completely enjoying the vibe. Have a look at the video:

इससे Epic बारात मैंने आज तक नहीं देखी. 😅😅 VC – SM pic.twitter.com/4JhqeAkIjD — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) July 6, 2022

“With this I have not seen the Epic procession till date,” read the caption of the video. Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather nearly 300K likes. “When the barati’s came from drought region!” mocked a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I am quite impressed by their determination & resolve- Baraat toh ho kar rahegi! And that tirpaal idea – Where there is a will, there’s a way!” “Omg life me pahle bar aise baarat dekha,” commented another Twitter user.

Meanwhile, umbaikars were treated with pre-monsoon showers and soon #MumbaiRains began trending on Twitter. Thundershowers were recorded in several regions, including, Borivali, Goregaon, and Powai. Amid the good weather, several netizens took to Twitter and expressed their happiness through memes. Several Twitter users also shared images and videos of the cloudy sky. As per the weather department, the monsoon is progressing normally and will most likely reach Maharashtra in the next two days.

Last year, the city had recorded more than 100 mm rain by June 9. This was declared as the onset of monsoon — two days before the official onset date of June 11. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai over the weekend with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. As per the experts, heavy rain activity in Mumbai may only pick up after June 20.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.