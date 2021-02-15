News18 Logo

2-MIN READ

Michelle and Barack Obama Shared Beautiful Valentine's Day Posts and Netizens are Feeling the Warmth

The former POTUS shared a photo of him along with wife Michelle Obama and daughters Malia and Sasha. (Credit: twitter/Barack Obama)

The former president has always known to very proud and loving toward his family, even when he was in office or while he was running his campaigns.

Valentine’s Day is a day dedicated to love but it doesn’t always have to be romantic. It can be familial or friendly, as long as the love is pure.

Former US President Barack Obama shared the reason behind his joyful life with a beautiful family portrait. The picture features him along with wife Michelle Obama and daughters Malia (22) and Sasha (19). The whole family looks picture-perfect dressed in colour coordinated clothes.

He wished a Happy Valentine’s Day to the three people in his life who “never fail to make him smile.” “Your dazzling light makes everything brighter.” Wrote the former president of the United States.

The former president has always known to very proud and loving toward his family, even when he was in office or while he was running his campaigns. His family often took centre-stage in promoting him, and later, supporting him as served in office.

Here is the picture:

The photo has received over 7 lakh likes on Twitter. Many responded to the lovely picture with their affirmations of love. Most people noted how eerily similar Malia looks to her father.

The love and admiration for Obama’s family-values is not new and also Obama’s love story has been a stuff of inspiration for many. The two have been together since summer of 1989 and seem inseparable. Michelle was instrumental in making his first term as a president a huge success with many campaigns of her own targeted at improving health of Americans.

Here is what she posted to celebrate February 14.

“Life is always brighter when I'm by your side,” the former First Lady said.

Here are some responses.

The post received a lot of likes and beautiful reactions from the netizens since being shared.


