Michelle and Barack Obama Shared Beautiful Valentine's Day Posts and Netizens are Feeling the Warmth

Valentine’s Day is a day dedicated to love but it doesn’t always have to be romantic. It can be familial or friendly, as long as the love is pure.

Former US President Barack Obama shared the reason behind his joyful life with a beautiful family portrait. The picture features him along with wife Michelle Obama and daughters Malia (22) and Sasha (19). The whole family looks picture-perfect dressed in colour coordinated clothes.

He wished a Happy Valentine’s Day to the three people in his life who “never fail to make him smile.” “Your dazzling light makes everything brighter.” Wrote the former president of the United States.

The former president has always known to very proud and loving toward his family, even when he was in office or while he was running his campaigns. His family often took centre-stage in promoting him, and later, supporting him as served in office.

Here is the picture:

Happy Valentine’s Day to the three who never fail to make me smile. Your dazzling light makes everything brighter. pic.twitter.com/fMcdwf2j20— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 14, 2021

The photo has received over 7 lakh likes on Twitter. Many responded to the lovely picture with their affirmations of love. Most people noted how eerily similar Malia looks to her father.

Malia looks just like Dad and Sasha looks just like Mom. Beautiful! 💖— Joani Sparkles AIS, ACS 🇺🇸😷 (@JoaniSparkles) February 14, 2021

Class and decency. It's back now in the White House and that makes me happy to visit this great country again. This family are the finest.— J Robertson (@JimmyRob78) February 14, 2021

wow Mr. President, Malia is your twin!!!! happy valentine's day to the O fam! Sasha is a hybrid like me, half Mommy, half Daddy. love it!— the accidental chef (@accidental_chef) February 15, 2021

Such an attractive family. Inside and out. They have values. Something that's starting to be obsolete in the world and totally absent in so many.— lizwonders (@lizwonders1) February 14, 2021

The love and admiration for Obama’s family-values is not new and also Obama’s love story has been a stuff of inspiration for many. The two have been together since summer of 1989 and seem inseparable. Michelle was instrumental in making his first term as a president a huge success with many campaigns of her own targeted at improving health of Americans.

Here is what she posted to celebrate February 14.

“Life is always brighter when I'm by your side,” the former First Lady said.

Happy Valentine’s Day, @barackobama! Life is always brighter when I'm by your side. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cqwRMgF5s1— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 14, 2021

Here are some responses.

Your love inspires me. It allows me to make love again. It permits me to taste my food better. It grants me the courage to hug my children again. Thank you for shining a light on what love is. [I'll retweet.]— Gad Saad (@GadSaad) February 14, 2021

I just love theses guys . . .Wish you a #HappyValentinesDay 💙 💙 💙 pic.twitter.com/FhkDpsj4Zv— Marko Silberhand (@MarkoSilberhand) February 14, 2021

The post received a lot of likes and beautiful reactions from the netizens since being shared.