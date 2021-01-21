Barack Obama and Lady Gaga Had a Long Talk at Biden-Harris Inauguration and the Internet is Curious

Lady Gaga, as always turned heads at the US Capitol on Wednesday as she crooned a rendition of the US National Anthem 'The Star Spangled Banner' during Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' inauguration in Washington. In attendance were several public figures including former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

But what was noticeable for netizens and anyone who was tuned in to the proceedings of the inauguration event was that at one point, Gaga had a lot to tell the former President. The duo seemed to have an easy camaraderie as well as they hugged and spoke for long, so much so that it piqued the interest of the internet.

Ok but what do Obama & Lady Gaga just so casually talk about?!? — Tori Brasseur (@toribellavdb) January 21, 2021

Gaga has A LOT to say to Obama!!! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 20, 2021

Some even tried to hilariously put in words to the picture. Like this one:

Lady Gaga: Why didn't you put me on your 2020 playlist? Obama: pic.twitter.com/IpVxsB69zW — MAJESTIC (@ItsMutola) January 21, 2021

What in the world is Lady Gaga saying to President Obama that's taking so long — Team Sussex: Compassion in Action (@TeamSussex) January 20, 2021

Just super curious, what did Lady Gaga say to you after her performance? — Erika Lopez (@EYLopez) January 21, 2021

It was exciting to see you talking to @BarackObama. You looked so jubilant! How I wish you would share what you said! So much joy spilled out! — Txschke (@txschke) January 21, 2021

framing a phot of lady gaga and michelle obama chatting like friends at this inauguration — ana osorno (@AnaF_Osorno) January 20, 2021

The singer, after she wrapped up her performance also complimented the former first lady Michelle Obama. The Star is Born singer-actor thanked President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris before leaving the stage and as she sashayed down from the podium acknowledging praises. "You look so wonderful,” she was heard telling the former First lady.

Netizens reacted encouragingly to Gaga's high praises for the Mrs Obama, with one saying, “Lady Gaga telling Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama they ‘look so wonderful’ is the purest energy.”

The pop singer, who is famous for her elaborate and somewhat quirky outfits for most of her performances, appeared on the stage in a huge fuchsia Schiaparelli couture silk skirt and black top adorned by a large gold brooch of a dove carrying an olive branch as she stepped up to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”