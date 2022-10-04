Barack Obama Celebrates 30th Wedding Anniversary With Michelle, Says 'I Won the Lottery that Day'

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama marked their 30th wedding anniversary on October 3. The former president of the United States celebrated the special occasion by sharing a series of personal photos alongside his wife on social media. The carousel consisted of sweet memories of the couple including a photo of himself resting his head on Michelle’s shoulder. The picture appears to be clicked at a beach outing that the two went on together. Another photo was a rare monochromatic still from their wedding day.

A young Michelle shares an infectious smile in her wedding gown as groom Barack Obama holds her close. While sharing the memories online, the 61-year-old also penned a heartfelt note for his wife. According to Barack Obama, his wife hasn’t changed even a tad bit in the last 30 years. He believes that he won a lottery on the day they got hitched together. He wrote, “Miche, After 30 years, I’m not sure why you look exactly the same and I don’t. I do know that I won the lottery that day—that I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart!” Take a look at the post below:

Miche, After 30 years, I’m not sure why you look exactly the same and I don’t. I do know that I won the lottery that day—that I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart! pic.twitter.com/sYGKPOff1O — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 3, 2022

Tons of netizens responded to the photographs and flooded social media with sweet wishes for the couple. A user wrote, “Happy anniversary to an amazing couple who made us so proud to be Americans! You brought dignity, grace, and morals to the White House.”

Happy anniversary to an amazing couple who made us so proud to be Americans! You brought dignity, grace and morals to the White House. — cjmmn (@ChuckCjmmn) October 3, 2022

Another commented, “Congrats Mr. President… you indeed won the lottery. Any man that is fortunate to have a good woman behind him will go places and have a fulfilled and fun-filled life.”

Congrats Mr President… you indeed won lottery. Any man that is fortunate to have a good woman behind him will go places and have a fulfilled and fun- filled life. — Biodun Giwa (@princeabey) October 3, 2022

One more joined, “Happy Anniversary to one of my favorite couples in the world…your shared kindness makes this world a much better place.”

Happy Anniversary to one of my favorite couples in the world…your shared kindness make this world a much better place ❤️ — 🤍lap0801🤍🪴🐝 (@lap0823) October 3, 2022

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama met in Chicago when the former was assigned to be mentored by the latter. It was during his summer internship at a law firm, love brewed between the two and they dated for three years before tying the knot in 1992. The wedding ceremony took place on the South Side of Chicago.

