Barack Obama Discusses 'Green Eggs and Ham' Book With Little Girl, Says 'Met My Match'

Barack Obama, former president of the United States of America, has left the first citizen’s seat but still remains in the hearts of people. Recently, a video of him at Kimball Elementary Vaccination site has emerged online. He was there to talk about the importance of COVID-19 vaccinations for kids as well as adults. In the adorable video, Barack can be seen interacting with a girl over Green Eggs And Ham, a book written by author Theodor Seuss Geisel.

The former president can be seen initiating the conversation as he asks the girl about her favourite book. As the girl replies, Barack tells her that the book is one of his favourites and is a classic.

Barack further says that he do not like green eggs and ham. The girl also depicts her dislike for the same in an equally adorable manner. The two further engage in an interesting wordplay where the former president says, “I do not like them in a box." In reply to the former president’s statement, the girl says she did not like them with a fox.

The video ends with Barack applauding her and saying that they both could go on the road.

I thought I knew Green Eggs and Ham better than most people, but at Kimball Elementary’s vaccination site earlier this month I finally met my match. pic.twitter.com/4MI1BcIsPZ— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 22, 2021

Dr. Fauci and former President Obama visited Kimball Elementary School to talk about the importance of COVID vaccines for kids and the grown ups in their lives.Everyone 5 or older is eligible. Find vaccines near you at https://t.co/jDq2UIHFmT. #WeCanDoThis pic.twitter.com/lTjXHi4BXn — HHS.gov (@HHSGov) December 22, 2021

The former president’s kind gesture with the child was received with a lot of love and admiration by the Twitter users. A user tweeted a note calling the Obamas them a wholesome and a non-scandalous family. Another user wrote that though he do not agree with his views, he considers Barack to be the best president of the modern era. The endearing video gave another woman a reason to smile as she applauded Barack’s kind nature. She wished the former president and his family the best of Christmas holidays.

Maybe the best President of the modern era. I miss him even though I don’t really agree with his politics!— David Thomas (@RhodriThomas5) December 23, 2021

This gave me the widest grin! Your spirit just warms my soul, and the way you interact with children says a lot about yours. Merry Christmas 🎄 President Obama, and Happiest of holidays to you and your family!!— Here For THEE Comments 1 (@forthecomments1) December 22, 2021

The level of fan following Barack enjoys in comparison to his contemporaries is visible on internet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.