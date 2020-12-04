Barack Obama Had Asked Govt Officials About 'Aliens'. So What Does the Former POTUS Know?

For a long time, people have been intrigued about aliens and unidentified flying objects (UFOs). Conspiracy theories keep passing around that the governments of the world, most specifically the US government, know more about the extraterrestrial objects and have been suppressing evidence about the same.

Nevada’s Area 51, a highly classified United States Air Force (USAF) facility, has been the centre of conspiracy theories about aliens. So, it was interesting to see former US President Barack Obama answering (sort of) a question about aliens.

Obama is currently promoting his latest book A Promised Land. During one of these promotions, Obama went on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where he revealed that he had asked for information about aliens during his time at the White House. However, he refused to share whatever information he had received.

When the host brought up the issue of UFOs, Obama had an answer for it. The conversation between Obama and Colbert was short but it is certain that former POTUS knows something about aliens. Answering about extraterrestrials, Obama said, “Certainly asked about it.” Stephen then asked, “And?" Replying with a grin, Obama said “Can’t tell you, Sorry.”

But the late-night CBS host took that sorry for a confirmation. “All right, I’ll take that as a yes,” he said. Stephen implied that Obama would have said none if there were no aliens. He added that he thought Obama was a poker player but he just showed him [Stephen] the river card.

A river card in poker is the one that gives the last opportunity to players to improve their hand and determines the winner if there is a showdown.

Obama told Stephen in the end to feel free to think that. The former president then said that the biggest conspiracy theory used to be Rosewell and UFOs and now the idea that the government might have an alien spaceship seems tame. The host of the show quipped, “Now the biggest conspiracy is (that) people in Michigan vote.”

A Promised Land, the new book by the 44th President of the US, is a memoir. It is the first of two volumes. This will have records from his childhood, the 2008 presidential campaign and will end with the death of Osama-bin-Laden in 2011. The book was released after the 2020 US Presidential Elections on November 17, 2020.