Barack Obama Had to Quit Coaching Daughter Sasha and Her Basketball Team after Parents Complained

Barack Obama's love for basketball had once made other parents from his daughter's league complain. The former US President recently revealed how he was forced to quit coaching his youngest daughter Sasha Obama's basketball team after parents from the competing ones had issues with the President directly training them.

A lot about Obama, his personal life and his political views is coming to fore after the review of his upcoming memoir, A Promised Land, was published recently. In the book, Obama recalls what made him and his personal aide, Reggie Love, decide to train a bunch of fourth-grader basketball players "dribbling, passing, making sure the shoelaces were tied" that ultimately earned the team the winners' title in a championship.

Obama and Love celebrated the moment as if it was the "NCAA finals".

"After observing an adorable but chaotic first couple of games, Reggie and I took it upon ourselves to draw up some plays and volunteered to conduct a few informal Sunday afternoon practice sessions with the team," reads an excerpt from Obama's excerpt published by The Sunday Times.

However, soon parents from the opposing teams started to complain that their kids didn't have the opportunity to be coached by a President.

Obama was hence forced to relinquish the duties of a coach, but he writes how Love would later tease him about it: "They must think being coached by you is something they can put on their Harvard application."

Despite this, Obama fondly recalls that in-between the hectic years of White House, he cherishes all these normal "dad stuffs".

"Given all the time I’d missed with the girls over years of campaigning and legislative sessions, I cherished the normal ‘dad stuff’ that much more," he added.

But like other parents watching their kids play basketball, the former President and his wife and former First Lady Michelle Obama tried not to be those parents, who yell at the referee, reports People.

Sharing more about his love for sports, Obama added that games such as billiards and basketball became a "reliable refuge" during his arduous stint in the White House.

Obama's memoir A Promised Land is expected to hit the stands on November 17. The book chronicles Obama's childhood and political rise, before diving deeply into his historic 2008 campaign and first four years in office. Obama was the first African-American president of the United States.