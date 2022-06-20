Barack Obama is His Family's Designated Photographer and Dads on Twitter Can Relate

Former US President Barack Obama posted a Father’s Day tweet that proves, President or not, he’s just like the rest of us. In the photo, Obama can be seen snapping a photo of his two daughters, Sasha and Malia, who are posing along with Michelle Obama. “Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and father-figures celebrating today! Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud of being Malia and Sasha’s dad… and the family’s designated photographer,” Obama captioned the post. Many Dads in the replies to the tweet seemed to relate to him being the designated family photographer.

Happy Father's Day to all the dads and father-figures celebrating today! Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud of being Malia and Sasha's dad…and the family's designated photographer. pic.twitter.com/6aZgq3Fuzw — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 19, 2022

He has accomplished the “dad taking a photo” stance. 😂♥️ https://t.co/y6VlAiGECf — Rae🌻 (@raefabulous) June 19, 2022

You know we’re taking it seriously when we tilt the neck back. https://t.co/mQ4k5oSoWB — Terry Schilling (@tschill86) June 20, 2022

He really posed like a dad taking a picture 😂 https://t.co/eFS1YasAfn — Tia Shanese (@tiaashanese) June 19, 2022

Recently, Obama had a nostalgic reunion with Jacob Philadelphia, the boy who famously touched his head in the 2009 photo “Hair Like Mine.” The picture was taken in the oval office while Obama was serving as the president. The 60-year-old politician shared a video of how his virtual reunion with Jacob went. After almost 13 years Obama met Jacob and congratulated the teen on his high school graduation. He also reflected on his interaction with the young boy back in 2009.

The picture, “Hair like Mine”, was taken when Jacob was just five years old and visited the Oval Office with his parents and elder brother. During his visit, Jacob asked Obama if his hair was like his. To quench his curiosity, the then President of the United States leaned down and let him touch his hair to find out on his own. In their recent interaction, Obama asks Jacob if he remembered him. “I remember you telling me that your hair was going to be grey next time,” Jacob said in response. Obama laughed at Jacob’s recollection of the incident and said, “And, I was not lying.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.