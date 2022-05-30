Barack Obama Reunites With Boy from 'Hair Like Mine' Iconic Photo from 2009

Former US President Barack Obama had a nostalgic reunion with Jacob Philadelphia, the boy who famously touched his head in the 2009 photo “Hair Like Mine.” The picture was taken in the oval office while Obama was serving as the president. The 60-year-old politician shared a video of how his virtual reunion with Jacob went. After almost 13 years Obama met Jacob and congratulated the teen on his high school graduation. He also reflected on his interaction with the young boy back in 2009.

The picture, “Hair like Mine”, was taken when Jacob was just five years old and visited the Oval Office with his parents and elder brother. During his visit, Jacob asked Obama if his hair was like his. To quench his curiosity, the then President of the United States leaned down and let him touch his hair to find out on his own. In their recent interaction, Obama asks Jacob if he remembered him. “I remember you telling me that your hair was going to be grey next time,” Jacob said in response. Obama laughed at Jacob’s recollection of the incident and said, “And, I was not lying.” Jacob will soon be graduating high school in Uganda where his father is currently posted as a member of the US National Security Council.

Sharing his thoughts on the picture which graced one of the White House walls for years, Obama said, “I think this picture embodied one of the hopes that I had when I first started running for office.” The Democrat politician added that being the first African-American president of the US, he was able to provide hope to many young people, particularly people of colour.

Jacob Philadelphia was five years old when he visited the Oval Office and asked if his hair was like mine. That photo became one of our favorites – a reminder of the power of seeing yourself in your leaders. Today, he's graduating from high school! Check out our recent reunion. pic.twitter.com/gB39hFS3Wp — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 27, 2022

The video, posted by Obama, has created a buzz on social media. A person commented, “This video brought a big smile to my face! Very sweet. We need hope! Thank you!”

This video brought a big smile of my face! Very sweet. We need hope! Thank you! — Sylvie Cohen (@SylvieCohen7) May 29, 2022

Another tweeted, “Thank you for being a presidential role model for American kids. That aspect of the office became deeply missed.”

Thank you for being a presidential role model for American kids. That aspect of the office became deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/eHPponF514 — My Minutia (@myminutia) May 27, 2022

I cried like a baby when you were elected. I thought now this country is on the right path. Everyone can contribute. Everyone understands who we aspire to be. I cry now for what we’ve become. I’m thankful for you and your wife. I hope we get through this dark period — maggierescue (@maggierescue1) May 27, 2022

What are your thoughts on this recent interaction?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.