Barack Obama Shares Viral Images of Orange Skies after California Wildfire, Warns of Climate Change

Residents of San Francisco and elsewhere in California woke to a deep orange sky that triggered apocalyptic visions at a time, already rife with disturbing events.

California is currently burning with over 30 wildfires spread out in its various parts, after a lightning storm struck the northern part of the US state earlier this week.

Skies so dark, it appeared more night than day, were accompanied in some places with ash falling like snow, the cause being massive wild fires filling the air with smoke and cinders.

As viral photos of eerie looking skies and ambiance flooded social media, former US President Barack Obama too shared orange visuals bringing forth the need to address the issue of climate change.

"The fires across the West Coast are just the latest examples of the very real ways our changing climate is changing our communities," Obama said.

Drawing a parallel between the wildfires and the 2020 Congress elections, he further said, "Protecting our planet is on the ballot. Vote like your life depends on it-because it does."

Obama's tweet went viral with netizens sharing more images of the orange glow.While few compared it with the surrounding of Mars, others thought it's a scene right out of a dystopian fiction.

"The orange skies this morning are a result of wildfire smoke in the air," said the San Francisco Bay air quality officials adding, "These smoke particles scatter blue light and only allow yellow-orange-red light to reach the surface, causing skies to look orange."

As smoke gets thick in some areas, it blocks sunlight causing dark skies, the officials explained.

In 2018, Trump had denied reports by his own government that warned of devastating effects from climate change. When asked about the findings that unchecked global warming would take a toll on the US economy, he had said, "I don't believe it."

Finance officials from the world's 20 biggest economies (G20) on Sunday referenced climate change in their final communique for the first time in US President Donald Trump's administration, but stopped short of calling it a major risk to the economy.

The United States blocked including climate change on a list of downside risks to global growth that had won agreement by nearly all other G20 delegates, but ultimately agreed to permit a reference to the Financial Stability Board's work examining the implications of climate change for financial stability.