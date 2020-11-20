Barack Obama Surprises Tim and Fred Williams by Appearing on Their Show to Discuss His Song Selection

Former US President Barack Obama has been in the news recently for his new book A Promised Land. Twin brothers, Tim and Fred Williams, were covering Obama's recently released playlist of songs tied to his book on their First Time YouTube series. As they were giving their candid reactions to Bob Dylan's classic track The Times They Are A-Changin, the two were left surprised. The former president himself appeared to discuss his selection.

Tim was saying that he did not even know who Bob Dylan was and wondered why Obama had the track on his playlist. “[Dylan] was part of that kind of social conscience that was in rock music, and later hip-hop music,” Independent quoted Obama as saying.

The former president said that he is like everybody else when it comes to music. Talking of his choices, he said, he likes music about cars and girls. Obama added he also liked rock 'n' roll and hip-hop.

However, he asserted that he pays attention to musicians who has a message about how America or the world might be. Obama said that Dylan is one of the greatest examples of such musicians.

Highlighting the importance of unity, Obama stated that one of the most important things people should do is that they should open their minds to other people’s feelings and traditions irrespective of whether they come from the same neighbourhood.

Tim and Fred Williams are known for their YouTube series where they give their hilarious take on songs. They caught the attention with their reaction to Phil Collins’ In The Air Tonight.

Obama had dropped a playlist in his book that included music of artistes like Bob Dylan, Beyoncé, Sade and Fleetwood Mac, among others.

USA Today reported, citing publisher Penguin Random House, that A Promised Land sold more than 8,87,000 copies in the US and Canada on its first day of release.