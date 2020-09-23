Barack Obama Wants You to Text to Chit-chat about Voting

If you had to drop a text to Obama, what would it have been?

Coming forward to provide some respite from the 2020-monotony, former United States President Barack Obama has something fun to have you engaged.

The former Democratic leader and the 44th president, took to social media to give out a contact number to people, trying to keep up with his followers like the modern times, nevertheless through a 'new way'.

Taking to the Facebook and Twitter, the Obama said, "All right, let's try something new. If you’re in the United States, send me a text at 773-365-9687 — I want to hear how you're doing, what's on your mind..."

The unexpected move comes merely 40 days before the 2020 Congress elections and thus he added, "..and how you're planning on voting this year.I'll be in touch from time to time to share what's on my mind, too."

No sooner the post went viral, hundreds of netizens jumped to their phone to tweet the 'cool' president how they must be feeling now through a string of memes and responses.

We're not great, Barack. Not great. — Power to Impeach PAC (@powertoimpeach) September 23, 2020

I'm not in the US but I miss you — Yasmina Banaszczuk (@lasersushi) September 23, 2020

WE NEED OUR PRESIDENT BACK — Mo.uh Addison Rae (@JFK_Mohammed) September 23, 2020

Wait what? pic.twitter.com/QOSa0nchEK — nao vi com bons olhos (@azucarebanana) September 23, 2020

Now I wish my mom hadn't taken my phone — ♡☾✦ αℓєאָαи∂яα ✦☽♡️‍️‍️‍ (@iceykitty_zep) September 23, 2020

Ive been scared since the day you left the WH and that man moved in We are all voting for Biden in my family — Lisa (@Hippygrl) September 23, 2020

Of late, Obama has been reportedly down with his kids, utilizing Twitch and Snapchat.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden is leading ​US President Donald Trump in the national polls for the presidential election scheduled on November 3.

Recently, the fight over Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s successor injected another volatile element into the 43-day final stretch of the U.S. presidential race. Democratic candidate Joe Biden dubbed President Donald Trump’s plan for a quick vote to replace the liberal justice “an exercise of raw political power.”