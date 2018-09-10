Barack Obama Was Once Kicked Out of Disneyland For Smoking on a Ride

"I was booted from the Magic Kingdom." Obama tells California crowd about his rebellious college visit to Disneyland https://t.co/HvrbzYN89C pic.twitter.com/agYVhZowlZ — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 8, 2018

Obama is wilding out, sharing an anecdote about how he and his friends smoked cigarettes while they were getting kicked out of Disneyland during a trip to California to see Kool and the Gang pic.twitter.com/f8AxEGyAWT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 8, 2018

I love everything about "I got kicked out of Disneyland for smoking when I was there to see Kool & the Gang" Obama. He is definitely my favorite of all the Obamas. https://t.co/0fhybe03rU — Lillie Belle (@Shereste) September 9, 2018

Two retired Disney security guards right now prolly just did spit-takes and were like: That was Obama?! — C. James Philly (@cjamesPhilly) September 8, 2018

This has got to be one of my favorite Obama/Disneyland stories ever!!! — ChiBobbie (@BobbieHill) September 9, 2018

I miss @BarackObama so much I miss his dad humor and his storytelling the most. His words and his voice just have a way of calming me and making me feel good. ❤️ — Mandi Sveom (@spunky826) September 9, 2018

And now he's in the Hall of Presidents! — Ken Spreitzer (@KenSpreitzer) September 8, 2018

Watch, Obama will have a Netflix stand-up special within the next year https://t.co/CcH22Djaq6 — Izzie Gibson Penrose (@izziemcguire) September 9, 2018

I love a man that admits HE’S NOT PERFECT and is human enough to make mistakes...lol...plus, a sense of humor...oh, how I miss you...I wish I had appreciated you more when we had you ❤️ — Rosie the Riveter (@dagabear) September 8, 2018

Barack Obama joining Bruce Springsteen in the unexpected category of “men I fancy who have been kicked out of Disneyland”. — juice springsteen (@_naomijosephine) September 10, 2018