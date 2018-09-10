Barack Obama Was Once Kicked Out of Disneyland For Smoking on a Ride
*Thug life meme plays in the background*
(Image: Twitter)
According to CBS News, Obama was in Anaheim, California on September 8 to speak at a rally for seven Democratic congressional candidates ahead of the midterm elections.
In an effort to relate to the young voters in the crowd, Obama recounted a story from his college days when he travelled to Disneyland for the second time in his life to attend a concert. "We came down here not to go to the Matterhorn or do Pirates of the Caribbean, but to see Kool and the Gang," Obama shared.
"I was booted from the Magic Kingdom." Obama tells California crowd about his rebellious college visit to Disneyland https://t.co/HvrbzYN89C pic.twitter.com/agYVhZowlZ— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 8, 2018
Continuing with his story, Obama said that he and his friends hung around in Disneyland after the concert and got into the gondolas, also known as a narrow boat with a raised point at both ends. "I'm ashamed to say this—so close your ears, young people," he said. "But a few of us were smoking on the gondolas."
And the audience let out an audible reaction to the former president's confession, making Obama quickly reiterate that they were smoking cigarettes not marijuana. Obama said that two police officers came to the scene and asked him and his friends to leave, but letting them know that they would be welcome to Disneyland any other time.
Needless to say, the Internet went ballistic after Obama's confession.
Obama is wilding out, sharing an anecdote about how he and his friends smoked cigarettes while they were getting kicked out of Disneyland during a trip to California to see Kool and the Gang pic.twitter.com/f8AxEGyAWT— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 8, 2018
I love everything about "I got kicked out of Disneyland for smoking when I was there to see Kool & the Gang" Obama. He is definitely my favorite of all the Obamas. https://t.co/0fhybe03rU— Lillie Belle (@Shereste) September 9, 2018
Two retired Disney security guards right now prolly just did spit-takes and were like: That was Obama?!— C. James Philly (@cjamesPhilly) September 8, 2018
This has got to be one of my favorite Obama/Disneyland stories ever!!!— ChiBobbie (@BobbieHill) September 9, 2018
I miss @BarackObama so much I miss his dad humor and his storytelling the most. His words and his voice just have a way of calming me and making me feel good. ❤️— Mandi Sveom (@spunky826) September 9, 2018
And now he's in the Hall of Presidents!— Ken Spreitzer (@KenSpreitzer) September 8, 2018
Sasha and Malia like... pic.twitter.com/2dS7YhXmei— Caminetti (@Purely34) September 8, 2018
Watch, Obama will have a Netflix stand-up special within the next year https://t.co/CcH22Djaq6— Izzie Gibson Penrose (@izziemcguire) September 9, 2018
I love a man that admits HE’S NOT PERFECT and is human enough to make mistakes...lol...plus, a sense of humor...oh, how I miss you...I wish I had appreciated you more when we had you ❤️— Rosie the Riveter (@dagabear) September 8, 2018
Barack Obama joining Bruce Springsteen in the unexpected category of “men I fancy who have been kicked out of Disneyland”.— juice springsteen (@_naomijosephine) September 10, 2018
