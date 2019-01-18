Barack Obama Wished Michelle on Her Birthday With This Cute Couple Photo From the 90's

I knew it way back then and I’m absolutely convinced of it today — you’re one of a kind, @MichelleObama. Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/ejqm0uC9J4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 17, 2019

Happy birthday, @MichelleObama. America celebrates you. 🇺🇸❤️ — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) January 17, 2019

Happy birthday @MichelleObama



One day I’ll get my drawing to you guys...one day!! pic.twitter.com/iaeDStFdQy — Jon Lion (@JonLionFineArt) January 17, 2019

Happy Birthday Michelle Obama.



We miss you two!



Btw... your book rocks. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) January 17, 2019

Happy birthday FLOTUS Michelle Obama. We miss you and miss the dignity, grace, and intelligence that is lacking from the white house, today. — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) January 17, 2019

Everyone should should be able to have a relationship as full of love and respect as yours. You are two lucky people. — NJCathi (@NJCathi) January 18, 2019

Love is wonderful! This is so beautiful. https://t.co/2oVhkexUMC — Matt Singley (@mattsingley) January 18, 2019

I miss having a president who truly cared about his wife. Happy Birthday Michelle! — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 17, 2019

Barack Obama has made his way back into people's hearts after sharing an adorable old photo of him and Michelle Obama on Twitter on the former First Lady's birthday.In the photos, taken sometime in the 1990's, the couple can be seen casually posing in almost matching jackets with smiles plastered on their faces. The caption read, “I knew it way back then and I’m absolutely convinced of it today — you’re one of a kind, Michelle Obama. Happy Birthday!”The image instantly went viral with many wishing the former FLOTUS, telling the couple they were missed and also speculating where the photo was clicked. The general consensus among Tweeples was that it was taken in Nairobi, KEnya as Obama was holding a local Kenyan newspaper in his hand in the picture.The former FLOTUS, who turned 55 on Friday, thanked everyone for the wishes, and gave special mentions to her 'South side roots', her "soul-affirming partner) and her daughters.Many of the former FLOTUS's fans and followers wished Michelle on Twitter.Tweeples also could not help indulge in some Obama-nostalgia and compared the former President wishing his wife on her birthday to the way current POTUS Donald Trump wished First Lady Melania.On Melania's birthday, Trump had told TV presenters on Fox News that he had not really got any presents for Melania as he was a very 'busy man' and that he had given her a 'beautiful card' to celebrate her 48th.