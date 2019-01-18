Barack Obama Wished Michelle on Her Birthday With This Cute Couple Photo From the 90's
Michelle Obama, who turned 55 on Friday, thanked everyone for the wishes and was grateful for her 'South side roots', her "soul-affirming partner) and her daughters.
Many on social media said they missed having a President who 'truly' cared about his wife. source: Twitter/@BarackObama)
In the photos, taken sometime in the 1990's, the couple can be seen casually posing in almost matching jackets with smiles plastered on their faces. The caption read, “I knew it way back then and I’m absolutely convinced of it today — you’re one of a kind, Michelle Obama. Happy Birthday!”
I knew it way back then and I’m absolutely convinced of it today — you’re one of a kind, @MichelleObama. Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/ejqm0uC9J4— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 17, 2019
The image instantly went viral with many wishing the former FLOTUS, telling the couple they were missed and also speculating where the photo was clicked. The general consensus among Tweeples was that it was taken in Nairobi, KEnya as Obama was holding a local Kenyan newspaper in his hand in the picture.
The former FLOTUS, who turned 55 on Friday, thanked everyone for the wishes, and gave special mentions to her 'South side roots', her "soul-affirming partner) and her daughters.
Happy birthday, @MichelleObama. America celebrates you. 🇺🇸❤️— Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) January 17, 2019
Happy birthday @MichelleObama— Jon Lion (@JonLionFineArt) January 17, 2019
One day I’ll get my drawing to you guys...one day!! pic.twitter.com/iaeDStFdQy
Happy Birthday Michelle Obama.— Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) January 17, 2019
We miss you two!
Btw... your book rocks.
Happy birthday, Michelle!!!! pic.twitter.com/ALk5ESBPZY— Lucas Suryanata (@Lucassurya) January 17, 2019
Happy birthday FLOTUS Michelle Obama. We miss you and miss the dignity, grace, and intelligence that is lacking from the white house, today.— (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) January 17, 2019
Our forever FLOTUS. pic.twitter.com/UxaqJJpLP8— nicki 🌊 (@nickiknowsnada) January 17, 2019
Everyone should should be able to have a relationship as full of love and respect as yours. You are two lucky people.— NJCathi (@NJCathi) January 18, 2019
Love is wonderful! This is so beautiful. https://t.co/2oVhkexUMC— Matt Singley (@mattsingley) January 18, 2019
Many of the former FLOTUS's fans and followers wished Michelle on Twitter.
Tweeples also could not help indulge in some Obama-nostalgia and compared the former President wishing his wife on her birthday to the way current POTUS Donald Trump wished First Lady Melania.
I miss having a president who truly cared about his wife. Happy Birthday Michelle!— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 17, 2019
January 17, 2019
On Melania's birthday, Trump had told TV presenters on Fox News that he had not really got any presents for Melania as he was a very 'busy man' and that he had given her a 'beautiful card' to celebrate her 48th.
