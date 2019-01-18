LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Barack Obama Wished Michelle on Her Birthday With This Cute Couple Photo From the 90's

Michelle Obama, who turned 55 on Friday, thanked everyone for the wishes and was grateful for her 'South side roots', her "soul-affirming partner) and her daughters.

News18.com

Updated:January 18, 2019, 1:25 PM IST
Barack Obama Wished Michelle on Her Birthday With This Cute Couple Photo From the 90's
Many on social media said they missed having a President who 'truly' cared about his wife. source: Twitter/@BarackObama)
Barack Obama has made his way back into people's hearts after sharing an adorable old photo of him and Michelle Obama on Twitter on the former First Lady's birthday.

In the photos, taken sometime in the 1990's, the couple can be seen casually posing in almost matching jackets with smiles plastered on their faces. The caption read, “I knew it way back then and I’m absolutely convinced of it today — you’re one of a kind, Michelle Obama. Happy Birthday!”




The image instantly went viral with many wishing the former FLOTUS, telling the couple they were missed and also speculating where the photo was clicked. The general consensus among Tweeples was that it was taken in Nairobi, KEnya as Obama was holding a local Kenyan newspaper in his hand in the picture.

The former FLOTUS, who turned 55 on Friday, thanked everyone for the wishes, and gave special mentions to her 'South side roots', her "soul-affirming partner) and her daughters.

























Many of the former FLOTUS's fans and followers wished Michelle on Twitter.

Tweeples also could not help indulge in some Obama-nostalgia and compared the former President wishing his wife on her birthday to the way current POTUS Donald Trump wished First Lady Melania.







On Melania's birthday, Trump had told TV presenters on Fox News that he had not really got any presents for Melania as he was a very 'busy man' and that he had given her a 'beautiful card' to celebrate her 48th.
