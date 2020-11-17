Obama's College Friends Taught Him to Cook Dal and Keema, Former US President Reveals in Memoir

Barack Obama makes excellent daal and keema, the former US President had once revealed. Recently, Obama reiterated the same while speaking about his fascination for India in his latest book, 'A Promised Land.'

Obama said that he has always held a special place for India due to his childhood years spent in Indonesia listening to the epic Hindu tales of the Ramayana and the Mahabharata.

Obama says he had never been to India before his Presidential visit in 2010, but the country had ”always held a special place in my imagination”. Maybe it was because I’d spent a part of my childhood in Indonesia listening to the epic Hindu tales of the Ramayana and the Mahabharata, or because of my interest in Eastern religions, or because of a group of Pakistani and Indian college friends who’d taught me to cook dahl and keema and turned me on to Bollywood movies, Obama writes.

In 2017, when Obama had travelled to India in December, he had said during an interview in Delhi that he makes a mean dal and keema. He also joked that he was probably the first US President to have the recipe for daal. He added that while his keema is excellent, his chicken is okay. Back then, he had also said that he finds it incredibly hard to make rotis.

In 2013 too, Obama had revealed during a meeting with former Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif that he had learnt to cook daal and keema from the mother of his Pakistani roommates in college.

READ: Obama Compares Rahul Gandhi to 'Eager Student' Lacking Aptitude, Twitter Brings out The Memes

READ: Michelle Was Dead against Barack Obama Running for President in 2008

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also found a mention in former US president Barack Obama's memoir.

Gandhi had a "nervous, unformed quality", Obama said, adding that the Gandhi scion "lacked aptitude" in his memoir titled: 'A Promised Land'. On Gandhi, Obama said he has "a nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who'd done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject," according to The New York Times review.

(With inputs from PTI)