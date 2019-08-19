Barack Obama's Highschool Basketball Jersey Sells for Rs 85 Lakh
Noble says a portion of the sale will go to the school.
Image Credits: Associated Press.
A basketball jersey believed to have been worn by former President Barack Obama while he was at a Honolulu prep school has sold at auction for $120,000.
Heritage Auctions said the jersey sold Saturday night in Dallas to a collector of American and sports artifacts who didn’t wish to be identified.
The jersey was offered by Peter Noble, who was three years behind Obama at Punahou School. Noble, now 55 and living in Seattle, said the jersey was destined for the trash when he picked it up.
Years later he saw an old photo of Obama wearing a No. 23 jersey while at school.
The auction house says details on the shirt match the one Obama is photographed wearing.
Noble says a portion of the sale will go to the school.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Not Subscribed to YouTube Premium? No Stress, Because Originals Will Soon be Free
- Sonam Kapoor Hits Back at Trolls Targeting Her Sindhi-Peshawari Lineage
- How Dare Someone Constantly Make Us Soft Targets: Karan Johar Reacts Angrily to Drug Party Claims
- Weekly Tech Recap: Realme 5 Series Launch, Reliance Jio Fiber, PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Update and More
- Instead of Putting Unsold Stuff in a Garbage Dump, Amazon Will Donate it Instead