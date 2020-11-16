'No is the Answer': Barack Obama's Wife Michelle Was Against Him Running for the White House in 2008

Former American First Lady Michelle Obama was not in favour of her husband Barack Obama running for the White House, the former US president has revealed in his memoir. “The answer is no, I do not want you running for president. God, Barack, when is it going to be enough?," Michelle said then, Obama recalled.

Obama's memoir A Promised Land is expected to hit the stands on November 17. The book chronicles Obama's childhood and political rise, before diving deeply into his historic 2008 campaign and first four years in office. Obama was the first African-American president of the United States.

In an interview, Obama said his wife's concerns were 'legitimate' as she was aware of the impacts that his job of being the American president would have on their personal life. He said that his daughters were young, Michelle was working and that the presidency could have taken a toll on their family life.

In his new book, former President Barack Obama speaks about Michelle Obama’s opposition to his 2008 presidential run. He writes that she told him, “I do not want you running for president. God, Barack, when is it going to be enough?" https://t.co/w8kYpzvDAX pic.twitter.com/MakyXGg9qJ — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 16, 2020

But Michele realised that she shouldn't stand in the way and extended her support, Obama said. He says he has been extremely grateful to his wife for her support. In 2018, Michelle had published her book Becoming and it turned out to be a highly acclaimed memoir globally.

Obama’s book will be the first of two volumes covering his time in the White House from 2009 to 2017. The first volume ends in 2011 with the encounter of Osama Bin Laden in Pakistan by the United States. The review of his book ruffled some feathers in India after her termed opposition leader Rahul Gandhi as a student who'd done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject. He said that Gandhi has an unformed, nervous quality about him.

Obama has authored two books, The Audacity of Hope and Dreams From My Father. The book comes at a time when the presidential polls just concluded in the America and democrat candidate and former vice president Joe Biden won the elections. However, Trump is reluctant to concede defeat and has maintained throughout that the polls have been rigged.