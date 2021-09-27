Barbados PM Mia Mottley Quotes Bob Marley at UNGA, Internet Gives 'Standing' Ovation

The Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, in her address to the United Nations General Assembly, made some poignant points for Covid-19 vaccine equity and climate justice, and a two-minute clip of the same has been going viral on social media. Addressing the 76th General Assembly session, Mottley says, “If I use the speech prepared for me to deliver today, it would be a repetition- s repetition of what you’ve heard from others, and also from me". She asks how many more times must we say “the same thing over and over and over, to come to naught". She went on to ask how many more variants of Covid-19 would have to arrive before a worldwide vaccination plan would be implemented and “the 1.7 excess vaccines in possession of the advanced countries" would be shared with those that have no access. Mottley invoked Bob Marley’s famous ‘Get up, stand up’ in the speech, asking, “who will get up and stand up for the rights of our people?" Making her argument in favour of bringing climate justice ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference this year, or COP26, she made a powerful statement: “If we can find the will to send people to the moon and solve male baldness, we can solve simple problems like letting our people eat".

Sharing the video on Twitter, a user wrote, “At last, our world has a leader. She is Mia Motley [sic], Prime Minister of Barbados, and *this* is a speech". Their opinion was echoed by all those who commented.

At last, our world has a leader. She is Mia Motley, Prime Minister of Barbados, and *this* is a speech: pic.twitter.com/Xotc0qj9M5— Ben Phillips (@benphillips76) September 25, 2021

"If we can solve complex problems like going to the moon or solving male baldness, then we can solve simple problems like letting people eat." ~ Mia Motley, PM of Barbados.What a woman. What. A. Woman.👊✊✊ — Ricardo from One on One (@ricardodallen) September 25, 2021

I like when black people quote the prophet, Bob marley. Yes I pic.twitter.com/Sqh53YEKGj— Arafat Hussein (@ArafatH62322154) September 25, 2021

OMG, she quoted Bob Marley!! Rasta in the UN! This PM & Jacinda Ardern need to have lunch together!— Pete's Tweets (@AussiePeteC) September 25, 2021

“Is it a coincidence that many of the most exciting, the most principled, most courageous politicians of the World are women? Mia Mottley Jacinda Arden Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez [sic]," wrote one user.

Is it a coincidence that many of the most exciting, the most principled, most courageous politicians of the World are women?Mia MottleyJacinda ArdenAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez — Philip Davies #FBPE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Sosban_in_Exile) September 26, 2021

In June, the heads of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank on Thursday urged the Group of Seven advanced economies to release any excess COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries as soon as possible, and called on manufacturers to ramp up production. In a joint statement to the G7, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank President David Malpass also called on governments, pharmaceutical companies and groups involved in vaccine procurement to boost transparency about contracting, financing and deliveries, as per a Reuters report.

