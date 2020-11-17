'Barbed Wire Face' to 'Loaded Potato', Redditors Reveal 'Weirdest Compliments' They Have Received

Social media is a fun place to be sometimes especially when people come together to have a good laugh. A recent Reddit post is doing just that. One of its well-known subreddit called AskReddit is cracking up netizens with its hilarious replies.

A user named icylilith posted the question, "What's the weirdest compliment you've ever been given?"

With 66.1k upvotes within 22 hours of posting the question, the post has prompted many embarrassing and ridiculous comments. One user revealed that they were told that they look like a piece of furniture, who does not do much but gets noticed when not there.

Another user said, "My friends and I were talking about what kind of potatoes we'd be. One of my best friends told me 'You'd be a loaded baked potato. People pay extra for that good shit!'"

Talking about eyes, this weird compliment received over 14.1k upvotes, "Someone told me my eyes were upside down.Not sure what the means or if was even a compliment, they seemed friendly."

An Indian user commented, "'You are so tan, how did you get so tan?' I'm Indian."

Reminiscing their schooldays, one user said, "From a teacher: You're like a barb wired fence, maybe something gets past you, but it leaves tattered pieces behind.(I'm not very attentive, but somehow I manage to pick up info I need and use it appropriately)"

A user who took a trip to Egypt received this compliment, "'Your eyes alone are worth 2000 camels for your hand in marriage.' -vacation to Egypt-".

While this weird cartoon compliment received 2.7k upvotes said, "'You look like an anime character!'

'Wow, thanks, that's a great compli-'

'Yeah, like that show Hellsing! With all the vampires!'"

While this weird compliment had an incestuous undertone, "You're so sexy. You reminded me of my mum."