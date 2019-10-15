Barber Shop in UK Gives Free Haircuts to Those Who Beat Him at FIFA but There's a Catch

There is a chance for all you FIFA lovers to fight up a challenge and win a free haircut as the prize. Sounds weird? Well, a barber shop in Nottingham, England, lets its customers put their gaming skills to the test, giving people the opportunity to win a free haircut with its 'double-or-nothing' challenge.

At CSF Barbering, all you need is a victory on FIFA 20 to have your hair cut off for free. But the endeavor is not entirely free of risk.

Customers have to cough up double the amount in case they lose. Connor Storer-Fry, the 22-year-old barber and owner of CSF Barbering has given out a bunch of free cuts in the past 16 months.

"A standard haircut for gents is £9, students £8. But that doesn't include the most popular haircut which is a skin fade - that will cost you £12.50," Connor told Lad Bible.

He also revealed that most people he had played got a skin fade and beard trim that cost £15. If he loses the game, he loses £15 but earns the double if he wins. He guessed he had given lost about 15 free haircuts as opposed to the 20-25 times he had won the game.

The Nottingham barber first brought FIFA into the shop as something for customers to play while waiting, and a game that the barbers could play whenever the shop wasn't too busy. He came up with the double-or-nothing rule to give his customers more incentive to participate.

He said he's the only barber who played with people for a haircut as he's "the only one who takes FIFA seriously".

