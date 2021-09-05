Barber Turned Billionaire: Here is the Inspirational Story of Ramesh Babu

India has a total of 140 billionaires who come from different backgrounds and contribute to various sectors, as per Forbes. However, one billionaire stands out among all as his primary profession is hard to believe at first.

He is a barber. Yes, you heard that right. Ramesh Babu, christened as India’s ‘Billionaire Barber,’ is one of the 140 billionaires in India who owns more than 400 luxurious cars, including high-end brands like Roll Royce, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, and BMW.

Hailing from a humble background, Ramesh climbed the ladder of success with diligence and is now sitting atop a gold mine. Here’s his story:

Ramesh was born in Bangalore to a family of five. His father, P. Gopal, used to run a barbershop. Ramesh lost his father when he was seven and saw the beginning of turmoil in his life at a very tender age. With no breadwinner in the family, her mother took charge of raising three kids and worked as a servant at various houses to feed her children. She also rented out the barbershop her husband left her for Rs.5 per day, as she couldn’t run the shop all by herself.

As Ramesh turned 13, he started contributing to the family income by doing whatever was convenient, including newspaper and milk delivery. Till 10th standard, Ramesh continued his studies and later on quit to look after the shop full-time. He turned an ordinary barbershop into a trendy hair-styling salon called ‘Inner Space.’

In 1993, Ramesh realised that he needed to expand his arms in business to give his kins a better life. So, with the salon’s savings and help from his uncle, he bought a Maruti Omni Van and rented it out since he couldn’t drive the vehicle due to lack of time.

The Omni Van became the turning point of Ramesh’s life. His first business contract opened his mind to the full potential of the business. Gradually, the vehicular fleet grew bigger and grander until 2004, when it also got luxurious with its first elegant addition, the Mercedes E Class Sedan that cost him Rs.38 lakh.

Today, Ramesh Babu, in addition to his salon, is a proud owner of Ramesh Tours and Travel and rents out top-end cars, buses, and other common cars, totalling up to 400. The pile began to rise from dozens of Innova and BMW to Roll Royce Ghost and Mercedes Maybach.

Despite being a billionaire, he still spends a quarter of the day in his salon and looks after his clientele.

Along with being a billionaire barber, he is also an inspiration to all the entrepreneurs who doubt their calibre or lack the motivation to dream and achieve big.

