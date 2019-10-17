You Can Now Stay in Barbie's Iconic Pink Dream House in Malibu for Just Rs 4,200
The Barbie Malibu Beach House Airbnb consists of her own wardrobe full of clothes, two plush bedrooms, a sea-facing deck, and an infinity pool.
Image credit: Twitter/Airbnb
Ever wanted to live in Barbie's dream house? Well, now you can with just $60.
Barbie's dream house has been recreated and put on Airbnb under the name of Barbie Malibu Beach House. The gorgeous, sea-front property in California will be available for just two night to a special candidate.
The initiative is part of Barbie's 60th anniversary. The house will be made available to one lucky winner who will just have to pay $60 to spend two nights in the beautiful and fully serviced villa.
Once inside, the lucky lodger will get to enjoy Barbie's own glam wardrobe full of her clothes, two plush bedrooms, a sea-facing deck, and a meditative rooftop. But that's not all. The property is identical to Barbie's dream house play set to the T, so much so that it even features a built-in hot-pink slide that connects the upper floor to the infinity pool below.
The two-day event will also feature powerful women such as fencing champion Ibtihaj Muhammad, celebrity chef Gina Clarke-Helm and pilot and aerospace engineer Jill Meyers. The women will be providing free workshops in their field of interest and interact with the lodgers on a one on one basis.
Bookings for the special package open on Oct 23. The lucky winner can choose to take two or three friends with them on the staycation.
