You Can Now Stay in Barbie's Iconic Pink Dream House in Malibu for Just Rs 4,200

Ever wanted to live in Barbie's dream house? Well, now you can with just $60.

Barbie's dream house has been recreated and put on Airbnb under the name of Barbie Malibu Beach House. The gorgeous, sea-front property in California will be available for just two night to a special candidate.

The initiative is part of Barbie's 60th anniversary. The house will be made available to one lucky winner who will just have to pay $60 to spend two nights in the beautiful and fully serviced villa.

Once inside, the lucky lodger will get to enjoy Barbie's own glam wardrobe full of her clothes, two plush bedrooms, a sea-facing deck, and a meditative rooftop. But that's not all. The property is identical to Barbie's dream house play set to the T, so much so that it even features a built-in hot-pink slide that connects the upper floor to the infinity pool below.

The two-day event will also feature powerful women such as fencing champion Ibtihaj Muhammad, celebrity chef Gina Clarke-Helm and pilot and aerospace engineer Jill Meyers. The women will be providing free workshops in their field of interest and interact with the lodgers on a one on one basis.

Bookings for the special package open on Oct 23. The lucky winner can choose to take two or three friends with them on the staycation.

