Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

'Bard of Blood' Trailer is Finally Here, and Here Are the Memes We Know You've Been Waiting For

The seven part mini series has been directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and has been produced by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment. It will be premiering on September 27.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:August 22, 2019, 6:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Bard of Blood' Trailer is Finally Here, and Here Are the Memes We Know You've Been Waiting For
The seven part mini series has been directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and has been produced by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment. It will be premiering on September 27.
Loading...

After teasing viewers with cryptic teasers featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Netflix has finally released the trailer for the much-awaited spy series, "Bard of Blood" which stars Emraan Hashmi, Shobita Dhulipala, Jaideep Alhawat and Vineet Kumar Singh in lead roles.

Emraan, Sobhit and Vineet play the role of three agents who've been sent to Balochistan in Pakistan with a deadly mission to rescue four Indian spies. From what we can make out, the series promises a thrilling ride and action packed scenes.

Soon after, #BardOfBlood became one of top trends on Twitter, with several users expressing their excitement and views after watching the trailer. In case you haven't seen it yet, here you go:

While the trailer has us hooked, netizens have begun flooding social media with hilarious memes and jokes.

The seven part mini series has been directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and has been produced by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment. It will be premiering on September 27.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram