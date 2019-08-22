'Bard of Blood' Trailer is Finally Here, and Here Are the Memes We Know You've Been Waiting For
The seven part mini series has been directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and has been produced by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment. It will be premiering on September 27.
After teasing viewers with cryptic teasers featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Netflix has finally released the trailer for the much-awaited spy series, "Bard of Blood" which stars Emraan Hashmi, Shobita Dhulipala, Jaideep Alhawat and Vineet Kumar Singh in lead roles.
Emraan, Sobhit and Vineet play the role of three agents who've been sent to Balochistan in Pakistan with a deadly mission to rescue four Indian spies. From what we can make out, the series promises a thrilling ride and action packed scenes.
Soon after, #BardOfBlood became one of top trends on Twitter, with several users expressing their excitement and views after watching the trailer. In case you haven't seen it yet, here you go:
While the trailer has us hooked, netizens have begun flooding social media with hilarious memes and jokes.
What the audience felt while watching KALANK in the theatre!#BardOfBlood #MEME pic.twitter.com/eilh1VqJDF— गुRuजी (7युग से) (@Shariph19) August 22, 2019
Gully Cricket With Friends Is Like:#BardOfBlood #imranhashmi pic.twitter.com/X6lwJH4jy8— Manch (@Manch_India) August 22, 2019
*Every hosteller after tasting hostel's food*#BardOfBlood pic.twitter.com/wKhnxV5kwJ— Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) August 22, 2019
Me everyday during lectures #BardOfBlood pic.twitter.com/3uf83TieZE— 0nlineinsect (@VPrachi2) August 22, 2019
#BardOfBloodMe checking whether dad done with beating my brother or still beating so i can enter without any threat. pic.twitter.com/uxUzVQU0cF— Dev. anand 2.0 (@DevAnand2Point0) August 22, 2019
#BardOfBlood When Tik Tok Lovers Compare Themselves To Meme LoversLe Memers : pic.twitter.com/HsC4EAzjlw— Shalini Shukla (@ShaliniShukla_) August 22, 2019
"Every Villain in anime before the hero powers up"#BardOfBlood pic.twitter.com/5p97gLWSfR— Roastyourself (@niimz94) August 22, 2019
Reaction after playing Pub-G for entire Semister 😂😂😂#BardOfBlood #BardOfBloodTrailer #netflixindia pic.twitter.com/BdOowFKZZa— Akshay Harlikar (@akshayharlikar) August 22, 2019
When Shoaib Akhtar hits a bouncer to a Batsmen....#BardOfBlood #Meme pic.twitter.com/BUABVBDsYB— Akshay Harlikar (@akshayharlikar) August 22, 2019
Reaction of people seeing 500Rs note after Demonization 😂😂😂#BardOfBlood #BardOfBloodTrailer #netflixindia pic.twitter.com/HjPc5XtrC8— Peehu (@Peehu31029605) August 22, 2019
