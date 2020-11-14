Barefoot Cambodian Kid Paddles on Old Cycle in Contest, Help Pours in After Photos go Viral

Heartfelt stories of success from around the world have continued to inspire people to strive to achieve the same in their own lives. One such incident that has gone viral is that of a Cambodian boy named Pich Theara, reported Storypick.

Pich had recently taken part in a cycling contest and despite not being able to afford an expensive bicycle, proper bodygear and helmet and shoes like all the other children who took part in the contest, he carried on in the competition in an old cycle, aided by nothing else but just his grit and determination and a heart full of blazing dreams to win.

Pich's photos went viral on social media and people from all over the world and those from the cycling community took note of the boy's struggle and determination. His pictures made people praise him for his undying devotion towards the sport despite facing so many hardships and a good Samaritan, Lang Tyleang, was so inspired by the boy's hardwork, that he gifted Pich a brand new bicycle.

Several users also commented on the Facebook post of Tyleang. One user said the boy's story made him remember the Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao. He said, "No helmet, no cycling glasses, no cycling shoe, no cycling jersey, no padded cycling short, no standard bike.. just equipped with blazing determination and hungry heart, what an real athlete in an early age, different sports but I remember Manny Pacquiao in his image, no standard equipment but became a Legend.. High hopes for this young blood."

Another said, "keep your old bike, so when you grow up, you'll be reminded and keep you motivated."

"Dont throw away your old bike. Keep it... she keep you safe and runs like no other else. So keep your old friend...coz she always on your side when you have nothing.. Salute to you kid," wrote another user.

After Lang's gift to the kid, several others also came up to help the boy. Some gifted him new shoes, clothes, books while some even pitched in with money to help out the boy.