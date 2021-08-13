Bareilly Fishermen Cast Net in River, End Up Catching Crocodile

It was supposed to be a regular day at work for this fisherman at Sirauli Ghat in Bareilly’s Aonla Circle. However, the tug he experienced after throwing the net in the Ramganga river was unlike anything regular. He called his fellow fisherman for help with a hope of a big fish catch. With some help, he finally managed to pull the net out and was left amazed to see a crocodile as his catch. As the giant retile struggled to free itself and go back to the water, two fishermen caught it by the tail and tried to pull it back. However, their strength was no match to that of the crocodile and it managed to crawl back into the river.

According to The Times of India, the incident that took place on Wednesday, August 11 was caught on camera and shared on various social media platforms.

Reacting to the video, Bareilly’s divisional forest officer Bharat Lal said that the encounter of the giant reptile with fishermen was very risky and unbelievable. He added that treatment of the crocodile amounted to an act of cruelty and necessary action will be taken against people seen in the video. He has directed Aonal’ forest range officer to visit the site and collect details about the men seen in the video.

While the spotting of crocodiles in the Ramganga river is a regular occurrence, catching one in the fishing net is rare. Ramganga flows through the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand and is home to a large population of crocodiles. According to a report, the population of crocodiles in the river rose to 133 in 2017 from 64 in 2008. However, the population of the giant reptile was reported to be 122 but fell drastically before showing improvement in years to come.

Earlier in June this year, a crocodile had attacked a blue bull in Hemrajpur village of Bareilly. Locals rushed to save the blue bull after hearing about the incident and saved it from the crocodile’s grip.

