News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Bareilly Gets Back its 'Jhumka' at Last. But This One’s a 14-Feet Beauty and Costs Rs 18 Lakh

The fanciful 'jhumka', embellished with colourful stones and Bareilly’s famous 'zari' embroidery, is installed at the Parsakhera area on NH-24 and is expected to be a major attraction among visitors.

PTI

Updated:February 9, 2020, 8:35 PM IST
Bareilly Gets Back its 'Jhumka' at Last. But This One’s a 14-Feet Beauty and Costs Rs 18 Lakh
A view of the 'Bareilly ka Jhumka' at the Parsakhera area on National Highway 24. (PTI)

Bareilly (UP): ‘Jhumka’ and Bareilly became synonymous after a 1966 chartbuster in which actor Sadhana gave a feisty dance performance.

The city has finally got a fanciful 14-ft 'jhumka', embellished with colourful stones and the city's famous 'zari' embroidery, installed at the Parsakhera area on National Highway 24 and is expected to be a major attraction among visitors.

The Asha Bhosle song 'Jhumka gira re, Bareilly ke baazar mein' immortalised the connection between the city and the piece of jewellery. Also known as manja city, Bareilly has been manufacturing kite-strings for over a century, but the jhumka has carved out a niche, prompting the Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) to conceive the project for tourists visiting the city.

While unveiling the iconic structure, Union Minister and Bareilly MP Santosh Gangwar said visitors will finally be able to associate the landmark jhumka in the city with the evergreen song.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a public meeting here, once recalled the lilting song from the Sunil Dutt-starrer to strike an instant chord with the crowd assembled at Kisan Kalyan Rally. "I had never been here in the past. But I have definitely heard Jhumka gira re...," he had said.

Inaugurating the structure, Gangwar said, "The collaborative effort made by the authority, various organisations and local residents in setting up the ambitious jhumka in Bareilly is commendable. It looks beautiful and unique."

"In Parliament, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in lighter vein used to ask me whether Bareilly's 'jhumka' has been found or not. Now, I will tell him that Bareilly has got its jhumka".

Officials said the project has cost the BDA around Rs 18 lakh — Rs 8 lakh for the jhumka and Rs 10 lakh for the beautification of the landscape surrounding the main structure.

The location, design and decoration were decided by the authority. It employed skilled artisans, who worked diligently ensuring that the jhumka becomes a major attraction for the tourists.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
