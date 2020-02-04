Barista Refuses to Serve a Customer Wearing Apple AirPods, Here's Why
Additionally, the cashier at the coffee shop even asked the customer to go to other stores like Starbucks or Dunkin.
Additionally, the cashier at the coffee shop even asked the customer to go to other stores like Starbucks or Dunkin.
In an unexpected incident, a man named Kevin in Chicago was denied coffee at a Barista cafe for wearing Apple AirPods.
The customer himself was "at the coffee shop counter, and the cashier would not take my order until I took off my AirPod! And it was only in one ear!" In other words, the Barista denied service due to just one AirPod piece being worn, ZDNet reported on Monday.
Reportedly, when the customer retaliated the response was based more on the socio-moral lines.
According to Kevin, the cashier said, "I am trying hard here to give you the benefit of the doubt. Perhaps you were in the middle of a very important phone call/podcast/guitar riff that could not be paused for the 30 or so seconds it takes to order a cup of coffee. In which case, you very politely step aside to conclude your business and then order your coffee."
"Because that's the thing, sweetie pie. The cashier is a human being just like you. Their role in your life may be temporary and functional, but they've got feelings and hopes and dreams and aspirations. And like you (probably) they would like your full and undivided attention while you ask them to perform a service for you," she added.
Additionally, the cashier at the coffee shop even asked the customer to go to other stores like Starbucks or Dunkin if they desire a lack of human interaction.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Claims Arhaan Khan Did Black Magic on Rashami Desai
- This Artist Tricked Google Maps to Create Fake Traffic With 99 Spare Phones
- These 2 Brothers Recreated 'Toy Story 3' over 8 Years Using Stop-Motion and Real Toys
- Cricket Fans Play the Guessing Game as 'Mysterious' Man Dancing With Chahal Intrigues Internet
- Not Only Match Tickets, Premier League Food Also Continues to Burn Fans' Pockets