Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Barista Refuses to Serve a Customer Wearing Apple AirPods, Here's Why

Additionally, the cashier at the coffee shop even asked the customer to go to other stores like Starbucks or Dunkin.

IANS

Updated:February 4, 2020, 3:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Barista Refuses to Serve a Customer Wearing Apple AirPods, Here's Why
Additionally, the cashier at the coffee shop even asked the customer to go to other stores like Starbucks or Dunkin.

In an unexpected incident, a man named Kevin in Chicago was denied coffee at a Barista cafe for wearing Apple AirPods.

The customer himself was "at the coffee shop counter, and the cashier would not take my order until I took off my AirPod! And it was only in one ear!" In other words, the Barista denied service due to just one AirPod piece being worn, ZDNet reported on Monday.

Reportedly, when the customer retaliated the response was based more on the socio-moral lines.

According to Kevin, the cashier said, "I am trying hard here to give you the benefit of the doubt. Perhaps you were in the middle of a very important phone call/podcast/guitar riff that could not be paused for the 30 or so seconds it takes to order a cup of coffee. In which case, you very politely step aside to conclude your business and then order your coffee."

"Because that's the thing, sweetie pie. The cashier is a human being just like you. Their role in your life may be temporary and functional, but they've got feelings and hopes and dreams and aspirations. And like you (probably) they would like your full and undivided attention while you ask them to perform a service for you," she added.

Additionally, the cashier at the coffee shop even asked the customer to go to other stores like Starbucks or Dunkin if they desire a lack of human interaction.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram